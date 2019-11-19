OneSmart International Education Group Limited to Hold 2019 Annual General Meeting on December 16, 2019

SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited ("OneSmart" or the "Company") (NYSE: ONE), a leading premium K-12 after-school education company in China, today announced that it will hold its 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders at 165 West Guangfu Road, Putuo District, Shanghai 200063, People's Republic of China on December 16, 2019 at 2 p.m., local time.

No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") to discuss Company affairs with management.

The board of directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on November 15, 2019 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the annual general meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Beneficial owners of the Company's ADSs are welcome to attend the annual general meeting in person.

The Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the "Annual Report"), which includes the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's Annual Report can be accessed on the investor relations section of its website at http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com, as well as on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov/.

Holders of the Company's ordinary shares or ADSs may obtain a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge by emailing Rebecca Shen, OneSmart International Education Group Limited, at ir@onesmart.org or by writing to:

165 West Guangfu Road,

Putuo District, Shanghai 200063

People's Republic of China

Attention: Rebecca Shen

About OneSmart

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading premium K-12 education company in China. Since commencement of our business, our vision is to build the most trusted "Third Classroom" outside of home and school and our mission is to bring out the utmost learning power in each student by cultivating his or her study motivation, capability and perseverance, and enable our students to pursue their life-long success. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, execution, innovation and teamwork.

The Company has built a comprehensive premium K-12 education platform that encompasses OneSmart VIP business (Premium K-12 1-on-1 training services), HappyMath (Premium math education programs), and FasTrack English (Premium English education programs). As of August 31, 2019, OneSmart operates a nationwide network of 432 learning centers across 35 cities in China.

For more information on OneSmart, please visit http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com, or contact:

OneSmart

Ms. Rebecca Shen

+86-21-5255-9339 ext. 8139

ir@onesmart.org

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In the US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

