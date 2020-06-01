OneSmart Recognized with China Best Employer Campus Recruitment Award 2020

SHANGHAI, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), the leading premium K-12 education company in China, today announced that it was awarded the 'China Best Employer Campus Recruitment Award 2020' (the "Award"). Jointly organized by Zhaopin Limited, a leading career platform in China, and the Chinese College Graduates Employment Promotion Committee, this nationally recognized award ranks the top 100 most influential and prestigious multinational and China-based employers. This year, over 2,000 companies were nominated and independently assessed on the scale and format of their on-campus college graduate recruitment efforts and strength of their brand and corporate values.

Over the past few months, OneSmart has held a number of online and offline campus recruiting events well attended by college graduates. These events serve as an effective channel for potential employment, and to develop close connections with over 100 colleges and universities across China. Other channels used by the Company to enhance its brand among recruits include hosting online campus events and graduate career fairs, and publicizing on WeChat and TikTok. These multiple channels provide abundant teacher supply as the Company retains a rigid teacher selection process so as to deliver good quality teaching services.

The Company continues to reinforce its talent pool by hiring a variety of talented prospects to manage curriculum development, salesforce deployment, operations and technology development which will directly support the execution of its online strategy and lay a solid foundation for future growth.

Mr. Steve Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OneSmart, commented, "The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of online education and created an inflection point in the domestic education industry. Attracting and retaining the right talent will be critical as we ramp up the roll out of our online strategy and build OneSmart Online into the largest premium online education platform in China. People are the heart of our business. Receiving this prestigious award further cements our leading market position and strong reputation as the employer of choice for those who wish to develop a career in education or technology. With our talented team, we believe we are on the right track to grow OneSmart Online to scale."

About OneSmart

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading premium K-12 education company in China. Our vision is to be the most trusted and heartful high-tech education company and our mission is POWER LEARNING changes the future with technology advancement. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, excellence, integrity, and technology and innovation.

The Company has built a comprehensive premium K-12 education platform that encompasses OneSmart VIP business (the leading premium K-12 1-on-1 education business in China), HappyMath (the leading premium young children math education business in China), and FasTrack English (the second largest premium English education business in East China), and OneSmart Online (the leading premium online education platform in China). As of November 30, 2019, OneSmart operates a nationwide network of 430 learning centers across 35 cities in China.

For more information on OneSmart, please visit http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. OneSmart may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about OneSmart's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: OneSmart's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to continue to penetrate premium K-12 after-school education services market; diversify and enrich our education offerings; enhance the development and management of our teacher team and teaching materials; competition in our industry in China; its ability to maintain and expand online education presence; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry; and its ability to protect our students' information and adequately address privacy concerns. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and OneSmart does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

OneSmart

Ms. Rebecca Shen

+86-21-2250-5826

E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: [email protected]

In the US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE OneSmart International Education Group Limited

