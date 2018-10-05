OneSmart to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on November 1, 2018
SHANGHAI, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), the largest premium K-12 after-school education service provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2018 before U.S. markets open on November 1, 2018.
OneSmart's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on November 1, 2018, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day Beijing/Hong Kong Time).
Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:
|
International
|
1-412-902-4272
|
China
|
4001-201203
|
US
|
1-888-346-8982
|
Hong Kong
|
800-905945
|
Passcode
|
OneSmart
A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through November 8, 2018.
Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:
|
International Dial-in
|
1-412-317-0088
|
U.S. Toll Free
|
1-877-344-7529
|
Passcode:
|
10125574
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com/.
About OneSmart
Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is the largest premium K-12 after-school education service provider in China in terms of revenue in 2016 and 2017, according to Frost & Sullivan. Since commencement of our business, our vision is to build the most trusted "Third Classroom" outside of home and school and our mission is to bring out the utmost learning power in each student by cultivating his or her study motivation, capability and perseverance, and enable our students to pursue their life-long success. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, execution, innovation and teamwork.
The Company has built a comprehensive premium K-12 after-school education platform that encompasses OneSmart VIP (exam preparation services for students from 3rd to 12th grade), HappyMath (kids mathematics services for children aged 3 to 8 years old) and FasTrack English (kids English services for children aged 3 to 8 years old). As of May 31, 2018, OneSmart operated a nationwide network of 302 study centers across 43 cities in China.
For more information on OneSmart, please visit http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com.
For more information, please contact:
OneSmart
Ms. Rebecca Shen
+86-21-5255-9339 ext. 8139
ir@onesmart.org
Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5826-4939
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com
In the US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com
SOURCE OneSmart International Education Group Limited
