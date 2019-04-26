OneSmart Unveils Innovative AI-Driven Online Education Products

BEIJING, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), a leading diversified premium K-12 education company in China, today unveiled new innovative artificial intelligence ("AI")-driven online education products at a press conference in Shanghai. The press conference theme was "Accelerating OneSmart with the Power of AI" and showcased the Company's investment into the research and development and integration of the latest education technology into five of its brands including OneSmart VIP, HappyMath, FasTrack English, UUABC and BestMath.

Leveraging big data analytics and powerful AI tools, OneSmart has developed increasingly effective tools to strengthen a student's ability to learn by striking a careful balance between learning and playing.

Seamlessly integrating innovative new technology into its products significantly improves the educational experience for both students and teachers by providing tools to carefully evaluate student performance, customize teaching plans, and track progress in a more scientific and effective manner.

OneSmart VIP, OneSmart's exam preparation, overseas study consultation, and study camps services brand, demonstrated how it is using big data and AI to develop targeted and customized learning plans for each student as well as help teachers employ more data when designing courses.

HappyMath, OneSmart's kids mathematics training brand, unveiled three new innovative online products which directly complement their classes at the learning center and were designed to inspire student interaction and nurture creativity. These new online products include complementary online lessons, an upgraded iHappyMath mobile app, and additional lessons done through live broadcast. FasTrack English, OneSmart's premium kids English training brand, unveiled its new mobile app and mini program which creates immersive learning environment for its students.

UUABC, a OneSmart-invested online kids English training platform, unveiled its new and upgraded mobile app which offers a highly interactive and seamless learning experience that jumps between the app and a TV with short online lesson videos. UUABC's app leverages AI and big data analytics to generate customized content which enables teachers to quickly produce high-quality 3D courseware. UUABC also incorporates speech recognition technology to allow students to ask questions at any time of day and instantly receive answers and relevant information.

BestMath, a OneSmart-invested online kids mathematics training platform, unveiled new cutting-edge live broadcasting and audio/video features for its platform which were specifically designed to strengthen study habits and encourage self-learning. Leveraging AI technology, BestMath closely tracks a student's results and automatically reports their progress to teachers who then use the data to improve coursework and increase overall efficiency.

Mr. Steve Xi Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OneSmart, commented, "Our focus has always been on bringing out a student's learning power by employing the perfect combination of education and technology. After careful evaluation, we are leveraging big data analytics and adaptive AI technology to empower teachers and students and offer products that directly complement our offline product offerings. By enhancing each of these brands with these new and innovative online features and products, we believe we have found the ideal way to help children learn more effectively. We will continue to incubate and invest in more online education products and technologies to encourage cross-selling, further enrich our service offerings, and expand our educational ecosystem."

About OneSmart

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading diversified premium K-12 education company in China. Since commencement of our business, our vision is to build the most trusted "Third Classroom" outside of home and school and our mission is to bring out the utmost learning power in each student by cultivating his or her study motivation, capability and perseverance, and enable our students to pursue their life-long success. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, execution, innovation and teamwork.

The Company has built a comprehensive premium K-12 education platform that encompasses OneSmart VIP business (exam preparation, overseas study consultation, and study camps), HappyMath (kids mathematics training), and FasTrack English (kids English training). The Company also strategically incubated and invested in online education service providers including Yimi Online Tutoring (online premium K-12 tutoring), UUABC (online kids English training), and BestMath (online kids mathematics training). As of November 30, 2018, OneSmart operated a nationwide network of 367 study centers across 42 cities in China.

For more information on OneSmart, please visit http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. OneSmart may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about OneSmart's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: OneSmart's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to continue to penetrate premium K-12 after-school education services market; diversify and enrich our education offerings; enhance the development and management of our teacher team and teaching materials; competition in our industry in China; its ability to maintain and expand online education presence; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry; and its ability to protect our students' information and adequately address privacy concerns. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and OneSmart does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

