OneTag Expands Into The US With Christian Baer as VP of Sales
Aug 17, 2021, 10:11 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTag, the innovative end-to-end programmatic AdTech company, today announced the appointment of Christian Baer as Vice President of Sales. As VP of Sales, Christian is responsible for overseeing all aspects of OneTag's strategic US expansion.
"Christian's longtime experience working with the world's largest publishers and AdTech platforms is the perfect match for OneTag as we set our sights on the next phase of growth.," said Daniel Pirchio, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of OneTag. "He not only has great relationships with leading publishers but also a deep understanding of the AdTech ecosystem to help us better understand and support our customers to build strategic partnerships. I'm thrilled to welcome Christian to OneTag."
Baer brings with him more than 20 years of sales and business development experience within advertising technology. He has held key leadership roles for a range of leading platforms such as Opera Media Works, Technorati, and ThoughtLeadr.
"OneTag has created an amazing demand platform with cutting-edge technology that provides immense value for both publishers and advertisers. I am thrilled to be part of this exciting company and help scale our business in North America." - Christian Baer
About OneTag
Founded in 2015, OneTag's journey began as a DSP partner to Denstu, Publicis, Omnicom, GroupM and Havas in Italy. Today, OneTag has grown into an innovative end-to-end programmatic solution connecting the world's leading publishers with the brands and agencies that seek to advertise on them.
OneTag's platform empowers the entire programmatic ecosystem by delivering value through next-generation DSP and SSP technology.
SOURCE OneTag
