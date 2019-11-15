OneTrust Announces CCPA Same Day Fast Track Implementation Program

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced the CCPA Same Day Fast Track Implementation Program, providing organizations same day resources to get started with CCPA consumer rights compliance efforts and implementation by Jan. 1. With less than two months until the CCPA's Jan. 1, 2020 effective date, it's critical privacy professionals build programs and processes to meet the law's requirements. OneTrust's CCPA Same Day Fast Track Implementation Program provides organizations with an easy and seamless way to implement CCPA compliance program efforts before the Jan. 1 deadline.

Get started today with the OneTrust CCPA Same Day Fast Track Implementation Program.

With OneTrust's Same Day Fast Track Implementation Program, organizations can accelerate their time to CCPA compliance with a defined set of tools and resources to get up and running before the Jan. 1, 2020 CCPA deadline. With OneTrust's CCPA Same Day Fast Track Implementation Program organizations can:

Receive same-day cloud environment setup for new OneTrust customers

Get pre-configured CCPA-specific workflows and templates built into the tool

Have access to a full CCPA setup guide, product training and Q&A forums

Take OneTrust's consumer rights online certification and training

Attend daily live implementation webinars and Q&A with OneTrust CCPA experts

"With the CCPA's Jan. 1 date quickly approaching, it's our priority to make sure our customers are prepared and have ample resources and an actionable plan to meet the law's requirements," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "With OneTrust's CCPA Same Day Fast Track Implementation Program, organizations not only can start implementation the same day, but will receive access to vital resources to be successful building their CCPA compliance programs."

Get started today with the OneTrust CCPA Same Day Fast Track Implementation Program. For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust Privacy Management Software demo, visit OneTrust.com or email Info@OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform trusted by more than 4,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. OneTrust's primary offerings include OneTrust Privacy Management Software, OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ consent and preference management software, OneTrust Vendorpedia™ third-party risk management software and vendor risk exchange and OneTrust GRC integrated risk management software. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Press Contact

Madison Jarvis

+1 678-549-8084

media@onetrust.com

SOURCE OneTrust

Related Links

http://www.onetrust.com

