OneTrust Announces Featured Speakers and Session Agenda for PrivacyTech Atlanta and London

ATLANTA, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely-used dedicated privacy management technology platform with over 2,500 customers, today announced featured speakers and session agenda for the second-annual PrivacyTech global user conference in Atlanta and London.

Privacy experts from Airbnb, Cisco, Michelin and Johnson & Johnson will share insights on driving global privacy compliance with OneTrust technology. Regulator and industry experts from the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) and Perkins Coie will share insights on building privacy programs to scale to meet today's shifting regulatory environment. Product deep dive sessions will cover a wide variety of topics, including privacy program management, marketing and consent, vendor risk and incident and breach response.

PrivacyTech events in Atlanta and London will feature innovative customers and industry experts including:

Airbnb: Ann Staggs , Senior Counsel, Privacy

, Senior Counsel, Privacy Akamai: Jim Casey , Chief Data Protection Office

, Chief Data Protection Office Cisco: Steve Sigel , Data Protection Manager

, Data Protection Manager Gilead Sciences: Lee Darkle, Senior Manager, Privacy & Information Governance

Lee Darkle, Senior Manager, Privacy & Information Governance HeartFlow : Demie Bradanini , Director, Privacy Compliance

: , Director, Privacy Compliance Information Commissioner's Office : Ali Shah , Head of Technology

: , Head of Technology ITV : James Archer , Privacy Champion

: , Privacy Champion Johnson & Johnson: Mirza Baig , Senior Privacy Officer

, Senior Privacy Officer Michelin : Linda Williamson , Corporate Security Manager and Data Protection Officer

: , Corporate Security Manager and Data Protection Officer Perkins Coie LLP: Natasha Amlani , Associate

, Associate Provident Financial: Tara Halfpenny , Data Protection Analyst

, Data Protection Analyst Secureworks: Kim Fleming , Senior Director, Global Privacy & Enterprise Risk

, Senior Director, Global Privacy & Enterprise Risk SunTrust Banks: Ron Whitworth , Senior Vice President, Chief Privacy Officer

, Senior Vice President, Chief Privacy Officer Symantec: Todd Manley , Senior Director, Corporate Development & Integration Management Office

, Senior Director, Corporate Development & Integration Management Office Turner Broadcasting System: Hanson Wong , Director of Privacy Operations

, Director of Privacy Operations Workfront: Meredith DeMaria , Privacy Analyst

Product deep dive sessions at PrivacyTech will cross featured tracks including Privacy Program Management, Privacy & Marketing User Experience, Vendor Risk Management and Incident & Breach Response:

Introduction to DataGuidance Research Platform

Platform Measure Your Privacy Maturity & Benchmark

Advanced Tips for PIA, DPIA, PbD Automation

Data Mapping , RoPA & Data Discovery

, RoPA & Data Discovery How to Implement the CCPA into Your Program

into Your Program Getting started with Marketing Privacy Compliance

Consumer Rights Automation Workflows

Workflows How to Manage User Consent & Preferences

Implementing Mobile App Scanning & Consent

Cookie Consent Best Practices & New Workflows

Best Practices & New Workflows Introduction to Vendor Risk Management

Deep Dive into Vendorpedia Risk Exchange

Building Incident & Breach Response Workflows

Workflows OneTrust Community & Services Programs

"We're excited to bring together our customers, prospects, partners and industry experts to share the best practices for using technology to drive global privacy management," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "Our jampacked speaker and session schedule will bring attendees the best in class content and learning experiences for using technology to build and scale their privacy programs, from solo-practitioners to enterprise-level global privacy teams."

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used technology platform to operationalize privacy, security and third-party risk management. According The Forrester New Wave™: GDPR and Privacy Management Software, Q4 2018, OneTrust "leads the pack for vision and execution." Additionally, Fast Company named OneTrust as one of 2019's World's Most Innovative Companies.

More than 2,500 customers, both big and small and across 100 countries, use OneTrust to implement their privacy, security and third-party risk programs, automatically generating the specific record keeping needed to demonstrate compliance with privacy regulations including the EU GDPR, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Brazil LGPD, and hundreds of the world's privacy laws.

OneTrust's size and scale allows it to offer the easiest-to-use and most affordable solution for implementing use cases including: Privacy Maturity Benchmarking, Data Protection by Design and Default (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA/DPIA), Third-Party Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Response, Data Mapping (Records of Processing), Customer Preference Management, Consent Management, Website Scanning & Cookie Compliance, Mobile App Scanning, Data Subject/Consumer Rights Management and Policy & Notice Management. The software, available in 60 languages, is backed by 50 awarded patents, integrates with 300 technology partners, and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise.

The platform's intelligence comes from DataGuidance by OneTrust, an in-depth and up-to-date source of privacy and security regulatory summaries, guidance, templates, case law, and analysis. Hundreds of global privacy and security laws and frameworks are built-in, including security frameworks like ISO27001. The database is updated daily by over 30 in-house privacy researchers, along with a network of 500 lawyers across over 300 jurisdictions, and by active input as part of OneTrust's regulatory engagement program.

OneTrust's customers are supported by a worldwide team of over 100 in-house privacy implementation and support resources and boasts a customer satisfaction score of 95%. Customers can also access more than 1,000 external individuals who have completed the OneTrust Certified Privacy Management Professional program.

The OneTrust Global Privacy Community is the largest, most active and globally available community for privacy technology. Each year, OneTrust brings together over 10,000 professionals across 400 events to share best practices and breakdown the latest technology innovations driving global privacy compliance. Events include PrivacyConnect workshops in 100+ international cities and PrivacyTech, OneTrust's global user conference.

OneTrust's 700 employees are located across co-headquarters in Atlanta and in London with additional locations in Bangalore, Melbourne, San Francisco, New York, Munich and Hong Kong. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About PrivacyTech

OneTrust PrivacyTech is a focused user conference event for privacy practitioners to discover new compliance tools and technologies, exchange operational best practices with industry peers and gain the skills required to implement OneTrust in practice to build a scalable privacy program. PrivacyTECH 2019 will take place in Atlanta (May 21-23) and London (12-14 June). To learn more or register for the event, visit PrivacyTech.com.

