OneTrust Launches Free CCPA and GDPR Compliance Tools

ATLANTA, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today launched new free tools for privacy and security teams to automate GDPR and CCPA compliance programs. OneTrust Free Tools give users access to the most widely used technology for privacy, security and third-party risk, reducing the barrier to entry to build technology-backed compliance programs.

Get started with OneTrust Free Tools today

OneTrust Free Tools help users get started with the automation, workflows and record keeping needed to comply with GDPR, CCPA, ISO 270001 and hundreds of the world's privacy laws and security frameworks. The OneTrust Free Tools are backed by OneTrust DataGuidance™ regulatory research and OneTrust Athena™ AI. OneTrust Free tools include:

OneTrust Privacy: Automate assessments, intelligently map data and respond to privacy rights requests for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD and global privacy compliance.

OneTrust Privacy: Automate assessments, intelligently map data and respond to privacy rights requests for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD and global privacy compliance.

OneTrust also released free tools for security, third-party risk, and InfoSec teams to automate vendor risk and GRC programs, including:

OneTrust Vendorpedia: Manage the vendor lifecycle: onboard vendors, triage/assess risks, manage vendor contracts, demonstrate compliance, perform ongoing audits, and fully offboard vendors.

OneTrust Vendorpedia: Manage the vendor lifecycle: onboard vendors, triage/assess risks, manage vendor contracts, demonstrate compliance, perform ongoing audits, and fully offboard vendors.

"We want every organization, regardless of size or budget, to be able to leverage the power of AI and technology to kickstart compliance programs," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "OneTrust Free Tools allow organizations to get started right away, providing organizations with that much needed accessibility as they start building their programs."

To get started with OneTrust Free Tools today, visit our website. For information or to request a demo, visit OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used technology platform to help organizations be more trusted, and operationalize privacy, security, data governance, and compliance programs. More than 6,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to build integrated programs that comply with the CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, PDPA, ISO27001, and hundreds of the world's privacy, security, and compliance frameworks.

The OneTrust platform is powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and our offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Management Software and Cyber Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance - Governance and Metadata Management

OneTrust Ethics - Compliance and Ethics Software

OneTrust DataGuidance™ - Regulatory Research Software

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

