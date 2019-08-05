OneTrust Launches Free CCPA Online Summit for Privacy Program Compliance

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today launched Build a CCPA Privacy Program with OneTrust, a free, half-day online summit to help companies prepare their privacy programs for the CCPA, address common CCPA challenges and leverage the CCPA as a stepping stone to build a comprehensive privacy program.

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) introduces new rights for California residents, requiring organizations that fall within the scope of the CCPA to make structural changes to their privacy programs. The two of the biggest CCPA preparedness obstacles organizations face are a lack of time and bandwidth, followed by the complexity of the law and uncertainty as to what the final requirements will be. With new and emerging global regulations, increasing data misuse, and the reputational damage associated with a privacy breach, many organizations are also leveraging the CCPA to kickstart a comprehensive privacy program.

The Build a CCPA Privacy Program with OneTrust half-day online summit will address key CCPA compliance areas and how to overcome common CCPA challenges. A panel of CCPA experts will outline specific sections within the law expected to make the most impact on business and discuss how a holistic approach to CCPA compliance can set the right trajectory for supporting a global privacy program.

The agenda includes:

Keynote Presentation with OneTrust executive leadership

with OneTrust executive leadership CCPA: What You Need to Know & Tools to Prepare

Adapting for CCPA Consumer Rights Management and "Do Not Sell"

Streamline Your Privacy Management Program to Adhere to Unique CCPA Requirements

to Adhere to Unique CCPA Requirements Live Q&A session

"The CCPA is quickly approaching, and our goal is to create an open, ongoing forum to help privacy, security and third-party risk professionals focus their compliance efforts," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "Our CCPA online summit will breakdown the important elements of the new law and give specific ways to build CCPA-ready privacy and marketing programs that can expand to support global privacy efforts. This event will provide the tools and resources companies and professionals working on CCPA compliance need to be successful."

Register today for the free Build a CCPA Privacy Program with OneTrust online summit. For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust Privacy Management Software demo, visit OneTrust.com or email Info@OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform trusted by more than 3,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. OneTrust's three primary software offerings include OneTrust Privacy Management, OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ consent and preference management and OneTrust Vendorpedia™ third-party risk management software and vendor exchange. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

