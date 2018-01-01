OneTrust Launches PrivacyTECH - The Leading Event for Privacy Technology

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the global leader in privacy management and marketing compliance with 1,500 customers today opened registration for its global user conference, PrivacyTECH 2018 taking place 8-10 October at Hotel Novotel London West. PrivacyTECH will bring together 500+ industry leaders annually to breakdown the latest technology innovations driving global privacy compliance.

OneTrust PrivacyTECH is the largest industry user conference focused on technology for privacy practitioners. Attendees will discover new compliance tools and technologies, exchange operational best practices with industry peers and gain the skills required to implement OneTrust in practice to build a scalable privacy programme for GDPR, local member state derogations, ePrivacy, California CCPA and other global privacy regulations.

OneTrust PrivacyTECH keynotes, breakout sessions and hands-on workshops are highly practical, helping both privacy and security professionals understand industry best practices, learn lessons and operational tips to effectively implement a privacy program using technology platforms, along with providing support to the people and processes aligned to the overall privacy and security program. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from industry peers who have undergone audits from various regulators under GDPR, as well as organisations that have successfully scaled program demands to meet complex global privacy frameworks.

Specific use cases will focus on implementing flexible privacy and security program practices, and automating the record keeping required for an organisation to demonstrate compliance to regulators and auditors. Hands on sessions and customer case study panels will focus on effectively implementing technology in areas of:

GDPR, ePrivacy, local member state derogations and California CCPA compliance

Harmonizing privacy with information security such as ISO27001, NIST, etc.

Incident and Breach Response

Vendor Privacy and Security Risk Management

PIA/DPIA/PbD Assessment Automation

Data Discovery, Inventory, Classification, Mapping and Record of Processing

Consent and Preference Management for Marketing

Data Subject Rights including Access, Right to Be Forgotten, Portability, etc.

Policy and Notice Management

Implementing Consent for Publishers and for Mobile Apps

Explanation of newly released industry standards and best practices

OneTrust PrivacyTECH will feature:

Three action-packed days of keynotes, in-depth technology sessions, privacy expo and networking events covering the EU's GDPR, California Consumer Privacy Act and other global privacy regulations

500+ privacy and security practitioners, 40+ educational sessions and in-person meetings with OneTrust privacy experts

Optional OneTrust Certification workshops on day three to deepen your understanding of the OneTrust technology and earn OneTrust Certifications

"Privacy professionals across the globe are realising the power of technology to automate, operationalise and simplify their privacy initiatives," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "OneTrust PrivacyTECH is the largest event of its kind dedicated to privacy technology and we look forward to bringing together our customers, partners, technology vendors, regulators and others in the industry to discover, exchange and implement privacy tech tools and best practices."

OneTrust PrivacyTECH is a focused user conference event for privacy practitioners to discover new compliance tools and technologies, exchange operational best practices with industry peers and gain the skills required to implement OneTrust in practice to build a scalable privacy programme. PrivacyTECH 2018 will take place 8-10 October in London. To register for the event, visit OneTrustPrivacyTECH.com.

OneTrust is the global leader in privacy management and marketing compliance software. More than 1,500 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, use OneTrust to comply with data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR, ePrivacy (Cookie Law) and California Consumer Privacy Act. An additional 7,500 organisations use OneTrust's technology through a partnership with the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the world's largest global information privacy community.

The software, available in 50+ languages, is backed by over 20 awarded patents and can be deployed in an EU cloud or on-premise. The comprehensive platform is based on a combination of intelligent scanning, regulator guidance-based questionnaires, automated workflows and developer plugins used together to automatically generate the record keeping required for an organisation to demonstrate compliance to regulators and auditors. The platform is enriched with content from hundreds of templates based on the world-class privacy research conducted by our 100+ in-house certified privacy professionals.

OneTrust helps organisations implement GDPR requirements, including Data Protection by Design (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA/DPIA), Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Management, Records of Processing (Data Mapping), Universal Consent and Preference Management, ePrivacy Cookie Consent, Data Subject Access Rights, Portability and Right to Be Forgotten.

PrivacyConnect, OneTrust's global user community, hosts in-person workshops in 85 international cities, and is attended by thousands of privacy professionals to share best practices.

OneTrust is co-headquartered in Atlanta, GA and in London, UK, with additional offices in Munich, Bangalore and Hong Kong. The fast-growing team of privacy and technology experts surpasses 500 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com.

