OneTrust Named a Leader for the Third Consecutive Year in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust, today announced it has been a named Leader for the third straight year in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools*. OneTrust was recognized for its Vendorpedia solutions, including third-party risk management, third-party risk exchange, third-party risk monitoring and questionnaire response automation.

Earlier this year, OneTrust also was the only vendor named as a Gartner® Customers' Choice for two years in a row in the Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': IT Vendor Risk Management Tools report*.

IT vendor risk management software provides solutions to manage and automate the vendor lifecycle, address third-party risk and meet regulatory compliance. Gartner's Magic Quadrant helps sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders evaluate this growing and dynamic market.

In the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools, 17 vendors in the market were evaluated and OneTrust was positioned as a Leader and furthest in completeness of vision.

OneTrust's third-party risk management solution is also recognized by customers in Gartner Peer Insights, "OneTrust VRM is a Must Have For Your Organization! Not only is their product the best in the business, but their knowledgeable staff make implementation easy and set you up for long term success utilizing the platform." - Gartner® Peer Insights Review from Security and Risk Management Professional, 30B+ USD Organizations

"This report from Gartner, one of the most respected analyst organizations in the world, we believe, guides our customers that they've invested in one of the top solutions. It's an honor to be a Leader, and even more so to be one for three years running," added Kabir Barday, Chief Executive Officer, OneTrust. "We are well positioned to serve our customers in all markets and will continue to be the long-term partner to manage privacy, security and governance programs throughout the business."

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 10,000 customers, including half of the Fortune Global 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs.

The OneTrust platform is backed by 150 patents and powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and capabilities include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance™ - Data Intelligence Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics - Ethics and Compliance Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust ESG – Environmental, Social & Governance Software

In 2020, OneTrust was named the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 500 with a 48,000% three-year growth rate. According to the IDC Worldwide Data Privacy Management Software Market Shares Report, 2020, "OneTrust is leading the market outright and showing no signs of slowing down or stopping."

OneTrust has raised a total of $920 million in funding at a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton. OneTrust's fast-growing team of 2,000 employees is co-headquartered in Atlanta and London with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, New York, São Paulo, Munich, Paris, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

