ONEUNITED BANK LAUNCHES ONETRANSACTION PODCAST

The OneTransaction Podcast, available Apple , Google , Audible and Spotify provides hidden gems from Black financial experts covering savings and investments, home ownership, building a profitable business and having a will, life insurance and an improved credit score.

Hosted by Kevin Cohee, Chairman and CEO, the OneTransaction Podcast kicks off with gems from the OneTransaction Conference held on Juneteenth 2021. Hear from expert presenters in business and personal finance including Tiffany Aliche, The Budgetnista and award winning financial education teacher, Professor Mehrsa Baradaran, author of "The Color of Money: Black Banks and the Racial Wealth Gap", Chris Browning, podcast host and producer of the award-winning Popcorn Finance, Sharon Epperson, Senior Personal Finance Correspondent for CNBC, Karen Hunter, host of the Karen Hunter Show on Sirius Urban View, Kemberley Washington, podcast host for Clever Girl Finance and a CPA and Tax Analyst with Forbes Advisor, among others.

"We're using technology to share critical financial information to build wealth in Black America in our community's long tradition of each one, teach one," says Kevin Cohee. "We're bringing experts, authors, and award-winning journalists to help the Black community accomplish one strategic transaction on their wealth building journey."

OneUnited Bank is working to make financial literacy a core value of the Black community through the #BankBlack and #BuyBlack Movement.

For more information visit www.oneunited.com/podcast.

Media Inquiries: Suzan McDowell, Circle of One Marketing, [email protected], 305-576-3790 or 305-490-9145

OneUnited Bank (www.oneunited.com), is the largest (largest customer base) and first Black owned digital bank in America, a Minority Depository Institution (MDI) and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), is a ten-time recipient of the U.S. Department of Treasury's Bank Enterprise Award due to its community development lending. Its mission is to be the premier bank serving urban communities by promoting financial literacy and offering affordable financial services.

