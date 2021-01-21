OneWeb Announces Eric Gillenwater as Vice President and Business Head of Global Carrier and Enterprise

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, is pleased to announce that Eric Gillenwater has been appointed to the role of Vice President and Business Head of Global Carrier and Enterprise, leading the Company's Enterprise division.

In his new role, Eric is responsible for engaging distribution partners who can bring OneWeb's forward-thinking, enterprise-grade connectivity solutions to market. Eric will ensure the enterprise market is taking full advantage of OneWeb's LEO network capabilities which will offer unprecedented speed and low latency connectivity to customers as early as the end of 2021.

Eric brings more than 20 years of global telecommunications experience to OneWeb, most recently with Airtel as Vice President and Business Head of Airtel USA.

Eric Gillenwater said: "I am delighted to have joined a company with so much potential. The OneWeb solution fits incredibly well into the product portfolio of our partner companies. The OneWeb offering can either be the primary solution or part of a multi-technology answer for Enterprise applications. I am looking forward to working with our global partners to bring OneWeb's LEO technology to enterprises of all sizes around the world."

He added: "Currently many markets are grossly underserved by fiber or have limited satellite options due to high cost and high latency, thus creating a cost and customer experience challenge. My priority will be to upend this status quo and engage global partners to expand their business opportunities and increase the user experience."

OneWeb will rapidly deploy enterprise connectivity to unserved and underserved sites and increase the capacity, availability and performance of existing solutions to ultimately maximise success for enterprise customers.

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world

