OneWeb Announces Former Senior U.S. National Security Leaders to Serve as OneWeb Technologies Proxy Board

LONDON and HOUSTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, today announced that the U.S. Government has approved its appointment of three former senior U.S. national security officials to serve as members of a Proxy Board for OneWeb Technologies . OneWeb Technologies, formerly TrustComm, is OneWeb's U.S. proxy focused on solving secure, mission-critical real-time connectivity challenges for customers in the U.S.

The Proxy Board was appointed to protect U.S. classified information and ensure OneWeb Technologies' compliance with all U.S. Government regulations.

The OneWeb Technologies board will be led by Chairman of the Board Susan M. Gordon, former U.S. Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence; Richard V. Spencer, the 76th U.S. Secretary of the Navy; and Ryan D. McCarthy, the 24th U.S. Secretary of the Army.

"We welcome this distinguished group of advisors to help guide OneWeb Technologies as we continue our work as a trusted partner and satellite communications service provider to the U.S. and allied governments," said Bob Roe, OneWeb Technologies CEO. "OneWeb Technologies has always had deep industry relationships, broad market experience and an agile approach to business, and we now have an impressive board with extensive experience in national security."

Communications capacity in underserved and denied environments has long been an issue for the military and others, and OneWeb's network is poised to address those challenges with cybersecurity at the heart of its offerings for the government markets.

"OneWeb's LEO network will provide U.S. Government end users with essential connectivity and proliferated LEO hosted payload capabilities important to national security and defense applications and we are pleased to be working with such trusted advisers in the industry," said Neil Masterson, OneWeb's CEO. "The wealth of experience and expertise Sue, Ryan and Richard bring with them will be invaluable to leveraging OneWeb's network to deliver vital network enhancements to government customers."

OneWeb has two-thirds of its constellation launched and is providing coverage above the 50th parallel North - reaching areas that have historically been hard to connect with distributed communities and challenging terrain. This includes Alaska, Canada, and the wider Arctic Region. OneWeb will scale the constellation to deliver global coverage.

The appointment and proxy agreement has received all required approvals from the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA).

Susan M. Gordon, former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, has more than thirty years of experience across the intelligence community and has served in a variety of leadership roles including advising the U.S. President on intelligence matters. In this role, Gordon also provided strategic leadership of the 17 agencies and organizations across the Intelligence Community. Prior to that, she was Deputy Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) where she drove NGA's transformation to meet the challenges of a 21st century intelligence agency. She also previously served at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for more than 27 years, holding senior executive positions in each of the Agency's four lines of business: operations, analysis, science and technology, and support.

She currently serves on the boards of several public, private, and non-profit companies, is a senior fellow at Duke and Harvard universities, and advises companies on technology, strategy, and risk. Earlier in her career, she designed and drove the formation of In-Q-Tel, a private, non-profit company whose purpose is to deliver innovative technology solutions for the CIA and intelligence community.

Richard V. Spencer, the 76th U.S. Secretary of the Navy, (2017-2019) was sworn in as the 76th secretary of the Navy from 2017 until 2019, and has previously also served as the former acting secretary of defense, and performed the duties of the deputy secretary of defense.

Previously a member of the U.S. Marine Corps and an H-46 pilot, Spencer left active duty to pursue a 15-year career on Wall Street working in investment banking services. He served as president of Crossroads Investment Management, LLC, and then joined Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., as vice chairman and chief financial officer. Before being nominated as the Secretary of the Navy in 2017, Spencer was a managing director of Fall Creek Management, LLC.

Spencer served on the Defense Business Board from 2009 to 2015 and the CNO's Executive Panel from 2015-1016. He has also served on multiple corporate boards, and his charitable activities include board service on the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, The Community Foundation of Jackson Hole, Veterans Campaign/Center for Second Service and Honoring Our Vet, among others.

Ryan D. McCarthy, 24th U.S. Secretary of the Army (2019-2021), has deep experience across the defense and policy space, including most recently being confirmed unanimously by the U.S. Senate as the 24th secretary of the Army. In August 2017, he was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate and appointed as the 33rd under secretary of the Army.

Previously, McCarthy worked for Lockheed Martin Corporation in sequential vice president roles responsible for the sustainment, customer solutions and program integration of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. Prior to that, McCarthy was a special assistant to the 22nd Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, under President George W. Bush and Barack H. Obama.

McCarthy served in the U.S. Army from 1997 to 2002 and deployed in combat operations during the invasion of Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom with the 75th Ranger Regiment, U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

McCarthy currently serves on the Board of Directors of CACI International, Strive Works, Tomahawk Robotics Incorporated, and is a Special Advisor and Venture Partner at Scout Ventures. He is the Distinguished Visiting Professor of Practice at Syracuse University Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, and is on the Board of Advisors of the University of Maryland Robert H. Smith School of Business.

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world

