OneWest Bank Launches New Promotion Supporting Local Small Businesses

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWest Bank, CIT's Southern California retail bank division, today announced a new small business banking promotion for both new and established businesses across Southern California. Business banking customers can earn up to $600 by opening an eligible checking account, savings account and by financing equipment for their business.

"OneWest is pleased to put money back into the pockets of small businesses so they can better serve local residents," said Heather Ellison, senior vice president of Retail Banking for OneWest Bank. "This effort demonstrates our commitment to helping businesses thrive across the communities where we live and work."

OneWest offers a competitive range of products and account features designed to empower local small businesses including OneBusiness Interest Checking and Money Market Savings accounts, which are part of this promotion. OneWest is also enabling customers to apply for equipment financing through its parent company CIT, which helps finance the acquisition of equipment and other value-added services.1

"Investing in new equipment is often essential to growing or maintaining a small business," continued Ellison. "Through our partnership with CIT's small business solutions team, we're now able to provide convenient access to equipment financing as an added resource for local businesses," continued Ellison.

OneWest Bank's promotion runs through 2019 and more information can be found here.

About OneWest Bank

OneWest Bank is committed to helping Southern California consumers and small businesses meet their financial goals by offering a variety of personal and small business banking and lending solutions. We are passionate about serving the Southern California community and are proud to invest in the neighborhoods where we live and work. OneWest Bank is a division of CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), a subsidiary of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT). Founded in 1908, CIT Group Inc. has approximately $50 billion in assets. For more information, visit OneWestBank.com and follow us on Facebook.

