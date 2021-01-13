Onewheel Receives GOOD DESIGN Award for Pint

"Pint is a rare example of a technology that enhances the human experience and connects you with the world" says founder and CEO, Kyle Doerkson. "Pint's bold and refined design language matches it's incredible riding experience. It is an honor to be recognized by some of the leading tastemakers for our tireless work on this game-changing product."

Every single component of the Pint has been designed with careful consideration to create an unbelievable user-centric riding experience and a clean, approachable design language. The Pint retails for $950 and can be purchased at onewheel.com .

Good Design panelists praise Pint for it's approachability and combination of transportation and recreation. "While Onewheel has developed a product with transportation utility, it has gone a step further in its design ethos and incorporated the fun of an action sport that anyone can do, any time, anywhere—no driving to the slopes, waves, or trails required."

In November, the 70th GOOD DESIGN jury was held as a COVID-19 meeting online and the jury made selections from over 48 nations worthy of the GOOD DESIGN Award for their Design Excellence. Good Design represents the world's critical mass of the design and manufacturing industry representing the best consumer design ranging from the 'spoon to the city' for sustainability, superior design, and unparalleled function.

About Future Motion, Inc

Founded in 2013, Future Motion is committed to designing and developing inspiring vehicles that include both elegant form and unprecedented function. Future Motion's products, Onewheel Pint and Onewheel+ XR, exemplify its dedication to crafting products that bridge recreation and transportation. Future Motion designs not only the Onewheel product line but also all the subsystems that power it, including custom brushless motors, power electronics and battery modules. Onewheel, which provides a riding experience similar to surfing but on paved or unpaved trails, is perfectly situated in Santa Cruz where the mountains meet the sea. Its products are protected by over 37 issued patents in the U.S. and worldwide.

