oneZero Financial Systems appoints Jamie Rose as Director of Relationship Management

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero Financial Systems, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise financial services technology solutions, today announced that Jamie Rose has joined the company as Director of Relationship Management. Jamie will be responsible for developing and managing key client relationships across the UK and Western Europe to support the expansion of oneZero's presence in these markets. Jamie brings extensive institutional experience and industry knowledge from his background as head of eFX at Xenfin and Marex Spectron, in addition to previous roles at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein and FXall.

"Jamie is a strong addition to our team to build our presence in the UK and European markets. We believe his solid business knowledge will be an asset to our current and future clients and partners as they look to leverage our capabilities more fully," said Andrew Ralich, CEO and co-founder of oneZero. "We value these markets and are continuing to invest in delivering superior client service to support evolving needs and interest in our solutions."

oneZero's powerful technology empowers institutions to grow their business through a robust solution set that integrates connectivity, distribution and access to multiple asset classes and partners, data insights and risk management.

"I am delighted to join oneZero, as we expand our solutions into the institutional market," noted Jamie Rose. "I look forward to partnering with our clients to ensure they continue to experience oneZero's commitment to quality, reliability and client focus."

About oneZero Financial Systems:

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class trading technology for over a decade. Its powerful software encompasses Liquidity Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that separately solve specific organizational challenges and together provide a complete solution for technology, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution.

