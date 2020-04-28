oneZero Financial Systems appoints new Chief Financial Officer Fraser McHardy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero Financial Systems, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise financial services technology solutions, today announced that Fraser McHardy has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. McHardy's experience includes prior financial leadership roles at State Street Corporation where he was CFO for the Global Markets, Global Exchange and CRD business units, which included the FX technology platforms Currenex and FX Connect. Prior to State Street, Mr. McHardy held senior financial positions at BNY Mellon, Bank of Scotland and Deloitte. He is a Chartered Accountant and member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

"We are excited to be extending the expertise of our leadership team with the addition of Fraser," said Andrew Ralich, CEO and co-founder of oneZero. "With our company's continuing growth, adding an experienced CFO with industry experience to support our organization was a natural evolution."

oneZero's powerful technology empowers institutions to grow their business through a robust solution set that integrates connectivity, distribution and access to multiple asset classes and partners, data insights and risk management.

Fraser McHardy commented, "oneZero has a best-in-class technology solution coupled with a client service focus that has delivered an enviable level of growth. I am very excited to join a world-class team and support the next phase of growth and success in the years ahead."



About oneZero Financial Systems:

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading trading technology provider for the global financial markets for a decade. They empower all brokerages, prime brokers and banks to accelerate their growth to compete effectively in global markets by delivering the most reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral multi-asset solution.

SOURCE oneZero Financial Systems