oneZero Financial Systems names Phil Weisberg as EVP of Strategic Planning and Partnerships

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero Financial Systems, a global leader in innovative institutional and retail FX liquidity and technology solutions, today announced that Phil Weisberg is coming on board as Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning and Partnerships. As a member of the executive leadership team, Weisberg will spearhead oneZero's ongoing investment, growth, business development and expansion through building out its strategy and partnerships.

"We have benefited from Phil's participation over the last year as a strategic advisor and as an investor," said Andrew Ralich, CEO and co-founder of oneZero. "It was a natural fit for us to enlist him on a full-time basis to implement our growth strategy. Phil is a recognized FX industry leader and has been an invaluable partner. We look forward to leveraging his insight, expertise and connections to extend our overall technology solutions in new ways."

oneZero's powerful technology empowers institutions to grow their business through a robust solution set that integrates connectivity, distribution and access to multiple asset classes and partners, data insights and risk management.

Phil Weisberg commented, "I have been impressed with oneZero's culture and commitment to quality and am thrilled to be joining one of the most innovative and thoughtful financial technology companies today. Joining oneZero's leadership team enables me to support the organization's high growth trajectory more directly. I welcome the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the company's evolution, expanding its capabilities as an enabler for its clients' businesses."

Weisberg previously served as CEO of FXall and Managing Director and Global Head of FX, Rates, and Credit for Thomson Reuters. He has served as a strategic advisor to oneZero since June 2018, and he participated in a minority investment in oneZero in June 2019 along with Lovell Minnick Partners.

About oneZero Financial Systems:

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading trading technology developer for the global financial markets for a decade. They empower all brokerages, prime brokers and banks to accelerate their growth to compete effectively in global markets. They deliver the most reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral multi-asset solution. www.onezero.com

