ONF and Edgecore Networks Enter Key Agreement to Invest in Success of Open Source Deployments

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the ONF announced it has reached an agreement with Edgecore Networks to dedicate significant engineering resources to accelerate and ensure the success of the ONF projects SEBA™,ODTN™ and Trellis™.

Operators are about to embark on a major investment cycle upgrading their broadband networks (650 Group projects 75% CAGR for 10Gig broadband). The ONF's SEBA and VOLTHA projects have become the de facto standard for operators' open source virtualized broadband deployment plans, and these projects are poised to capture the bulk of this investment. As operators begin this buildout, it is clear there will be growing demand for skilled engineers to help harden, scale, productize and support commercial deployments.

To seize this unique opportunity, ONF and Edgecore have jointly created the new Onsite Immersion Engineering program (ONF-OIE) to embed engineers within the ONF lab team. Edgecore engineers will work closely with the ONF and its community of developers to help mature the functionality, robustness, scalability, and reliability of these platforms so they are ready for production deployments. Edgecore is the first ONF Partner Member to be making use of the new ONF-OIE program, building a dedicated team of engineers to work at ONF's facilities under ONF's direction.

"AT&T is thrilled to see Edgecore Networks making this investment in open systems and open solutions," said Andre Fuetsch, president, AT&T Labs, and chief technology officer. "AT&T is investing significantly in the SEBA & VOLTHA programs, and Edgecore's commitment of additional engineering talent will help ensure that these platforms are matured and ready for adoption by AT&T and other operators."

"Deutsche Telecom welcomes and commends the commitment and significant investment from Edgecore," said Robert Soukup Head of Programme Access4.0, Deutsche Telekom. "Edgecore's expertise and experience in open networking will further strengthen the community effort to make VOLTHA carrier-grade and ready for production deployment. The announcement comes at a perfect time to support Deutsche Telekom's ambitious Access4.0 rollout plans."

"Edgecore Networks and the ONF are now harnessing a significant opportunity with operators that have fully embraced open source to power their edge networks," said George Tchaparian, president and CEO for Edgecore. "Edgecore Networks is committed to the vision of open platforms, and is ensuring that a SEBA, VOLTHA and Trellis run seamlessly on our Edgecore hardware."

"We are very pleased to strengthen our collaboration with Edgecore Networks with the launch of the ONF-OIE program, especially as our exemplar platforms based on open source and white box hardware are gaining significant traction worldwide," said Guru Parulkar, executive director for the ONF. "This group of developers will play an important role maturing SEBA, VOLTHA and Trellis and readying these platforms for production; first on Edgecore Networks hardware, followed by others, and with deployment by operators around the globe."

"The market for next generation, 10 Gigabit-class PON is projected to achieve explosive growth with an annual CAGR of 75% over the next five years (2018-2023). The ONF's open source network platforms, including SEBA, VOLTHA & Trellis, offer compelling technical advantages and disruptive economics for telecoms who are expanding virtualization and improving performance at the broadband edge," said Chris DePuy, founding analyst for 650 Group.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-400G Ethernet OCP Accepted™ switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software.

About the Open Networking Foundation:

The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) is an operator led consortium spearheading disruptive network transformation. Now the recognized leader for open source solutions for operators, the ONF first launched in 2011 as the standard bearer for Software Defined Networking (SDN). Led by its operator partners AT&T, China Unicom, Comcast, Deutsche Telekom, Google, NTT Group and Turk Telekom, the ONF is driving vast transformation across the operator space. For further information visit http://www.opennetworking.org

