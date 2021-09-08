OnGen Rolls Out Cloud-based Automation Software, SurgeSync, for Mobile Testing Sites As COVID-19 Testing Demands Increase

Laboratories that implemented OnGen's LIMS have reported an increase in their testing capacity by up to 400% Tweet this

With SurgeSync, the patient submits their information online rather than by filling out paperwork at a testing site. This information is stored and a barcode and QR code are provided to the patient via text. The clinical technician then scans the code and prints a label which adheres to the testing sample tube. The platform communicates directly with laboratory equipment and delivers real-time results to the patient via text and email, improving the patient experience and allowing them to access their results sooner.

Because SurgeSync automates the data entry that the clinicians would otherwise have to complete manually, human error is reduced and so is person to person contact during the testing process. One of the most impactful benefits of SurgeSync is an increase in testing capacity and turnaround times - Laboratories that implemented OnGen's LIMS throughout previous surges during the pandemic have reported an increase in their testing capacity by up to 400% within one month of software installation. OnGen projects that with the installation of SurgeSync, mobile testing sites will increase their capacity at the same rate.

With SurgeSync, testing sites can:

Offer multiple testing options and custom pricing

Have administrative flexibility with the ability to

Add/Remove collection sites with ease



Set hours for each collection site



Manage Employer Codes & Users

Set up unique URL's to sign up for each location

Plan ahead and manage patient demand with ease

Laboratories and testing sites looking to increase their testing efficiency and simplify workflow can visit www.ongen.com or call 888-345-7638.

ABOUT ONGEN

OnGen is an advanced Laboratory Information System that automates laboratory processes for higher efficiency, accuracy, and profitability. OnGen is able to interface with the vast majority of laboratory testing equipment. Since its founding, OnGen has provided a laboratory information system for laboratories that run everything from general chemistry to genomic sequencing tests. OnGen provides modules that include: order processing and resulting, advanced reporting and business intelligence, patient management, quality control, and a full medical billing suite tailored to laboratories. OnGen also incorporates machine learning to incorporate trending data and analytics to further laboratory efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.ongen.com or call 888-345-7638.

SOURCE OnGen

Related Links

http://www.ongen.com

