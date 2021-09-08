OnGen Rolls Out Cloud-based Automation Software, SurgeSync, for Mobile Testing Sites As COVID-19 Testing Demands Increase
~ SurgeSync software is developed for testing sites to increase capacity and turnaround times and improve patient experience ~
Sep 08, 2021, 15:13 ET
GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Delta variant surges throughout the population, many places of work are now requiring employees to be tested, travel restrictions are becoming more stringent, and many events are regulated with who can attend based on a recent negative test result. Because a large amount of mobile testing sites shut down during the lull of the virus over the summer, the infrastructure for existing mobile testing sites is being stretched thin with a new influx in testing demands. This is where innovative companies like OnGen, the developers of a top laboratory information management system (LIMS), are relied upon to enable more testing more efficiently. With their launch of SurgeSync, cloud-based software that automates mobile testing processes, OnGen will help testing sites to do their part in reducing transmission rates in the most effective way possible.
"We've worked closely with laboratories and testing sites throughout the pandemic," said Ryan Piper, President of OnGen. "We saw various roadblocks that were interrupting workflow and inhibiting laboratories and testing sites to keep up with demands. As a solution, we developed SurgeSync for increased testing capacity, improved patient experience, faster turnaround times, and increased safety for the clinical technicians who operate the testing facilities."
With SurgeSync, the patient submits their information online rather than by filling out paperwork at a testing site. This information is stored and a barcode and QR code are provided to the patient via text. The clinical technician then scans the code and prints a label which adheres to the testing sample tube. The platform communicates directly with laboratory equipment and delivers real-time results to the patient via text and email, improving the patient experience and allowing them to access their results sooner.
Because SurgeSync automates the data entry that the clinicians would otherwise have to complete manually, human error is reduced and so is person to person contact during the testing process. One of the most impactful benefits of SurgeSync is an increase in testing capacity and turnaround times - Laboratories that implemented OnGen's LIMS throughout previous surges during the pandemic have reported an increase in their testing capacity by up to 400% within one month of software installation. OnGen projects that with the installation of SurgeSync, mobile testing sites will increase their capacity at the same rate.
With SurgeSync, testing sites can:
- Offer multiple testing options and custom pricing
- Have administrative flexibility with the ability to
- Add/Remove collection sites with ease
- Set hours for each collection site
- Manage Employer Codes & Users
- Set up unique URL's to sign up for each location
- Plan ahead and manage patient demand with ease
Laboratories and testing sites looking to increase their testing efficiency and simplify workflow can visit www.ongen.com or call 888-345-7638.
ABOUT ONGEN
OnGen is an advanced Laboratory Information System that automates laboratory processes for higher efficiency, accuracy, and profitability. OnGen is able to interface with the vast majority of laboratory testing equipment. Since its founding, OnGen has provided a laboratory information system for laboratories that run everything from general chemistry to genomic sequencing tests. OnGen provides modules that include: order processing and resulting, advanced reporting and business intelligence, patient management, quality control, and a full medical billing suite tailored to laboratories. OnGen also incorporates machine learning to incorporate trending data and analytics to further laboratory efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.ongen.com or call 888-345-7638.
