ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of 3D Systems Corporation ("3D Systems" or "the Company") (NYSE: DDD) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. 3D Systems issued a press release on March 1, 2021, advising the market that it would fail to file its annual report for 2020 in a timely manner. The Company stated, "the delay in filing is primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses." Based on this news, shares of 3D Systems fell by almost 30% over the next several trading sessions.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge.

