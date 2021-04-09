ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against FibroGen, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FibroGen, Inc. ("FibroGen" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FGEN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. FibroGen issued a statement on April 6, 2021, providing "clarification of certain prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease ('CKD')." The Company stated that its safety analysis "included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors." FibroGen disclosed that based on analyses using the pre-specified stratification factors, the Company "cannot conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa." Based on this news, shares of FibroGen dropped sharply.

