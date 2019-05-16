ONIT Sciences and Canna Management Group Announce Strategic Partnership

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ONIT Sciences and Canna Management Group (CMG) jointly announce a strategic partnership to aid in the expansion of ONIT's brand, product line, distribution and sales. Canna Management Group is one of the country's leading sources of expertise in licensing, distribution, business development and branding for cannabis businesses. Further, ONIT has added CMG's principals, Greg Jelden and Jason Zahler, to the Company's Board of Advisors. Greg and Jason are co-publishers of the fast-growing industry publication, Sensi Magazine. By leveraging Greg's and Jason's stellar industry reputations, as well as the advertising and editorial platform of Sensi, ONIT management believes that it can more effectively reach growers, investors and potential partners.

"Canna Management Group is perfectly positioned to help ONIT execute key strategic goals within the industry," stated ONIT Sciences CEO, Gerry Martin. "Greg and Jason are incredibly well connected in the space. As true insiders, they lend credibility, generate interest, and close transactions that even the best performing companies with great products cannot do on their own. We have also committed to a long-term relationship with Sensi Magazine, which is a perfect platform to promote ONIT Sciences, both within its pages and at its very well attended regional events."

Canna Management Group has built a solid network of clients and reputable, meaningful business relationships within the cannabis community over the past 15 years. This is due to its impeccable client services, good references, its active membership in associations, such as the Coachella Valley Cannabis Alliance Network (CVCAN), its consulting for @Work Cannabis Personnel Services and being the Publishers/National Sales & Business Development for Sensi Magazine. Canna Management Group analyzes projects and opportunities to best capture, strategize and deliver the desired results.

Canna Management Group provides the following services: media management; brand development and consulting; canna-staffing (payroll, background checks, drug screening); cannabis business investing, funding, mergers & acquisitions; Sensi- and CMG-sponsored events.

"ONIT Sciences is a perfect example of our ideal client: decisive, creative and fast-moving," noted CMG principal, Jason Zahler. "They have a tremendous product in ONIT Grow™ and a very well-defined product growth plan. We will make introductions to growers, distributors, potential white label partners and possible acquisition targets."

Greg Jelden, CMG principal, said, "We are extremely pleased to partner with ONIT Sciences. Their commitment to organic production and enhancing plant health is exactly in sync with the industry's path. We believe we can provide the expertise, insight and connections necessary to fast-track their fantastic brand."

ONIT Sciences is currently expanding its product line, distribution channels and market reach. Through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, ONIT management expects to increase value for its customers, partners and shareholders. Working with CMG will significantly augment these efforts, allowing the company to accelerate growth and reach while shortening its timeline to exit.

About ONIT Sciences

ONIT Sciences is a technology company in the agricultural industry ("AgTech") that is focused on the dramatic growth of the cannabis (and hemp) industry. ONIT's name is an acronym that describes the company's unique approach to the industry: Organic Natural Input Technology. It is the company's mission to increase plant health and crop yield through organic, non-GMO sciences, while maximizing value to shareholders, partners and employees. Established in 2018, the company is led by industry veterans and maintains offices in Newport Beach, California. For more information onitsciences.com.

About Canna Management Group

Canna Management Group is an infrastructure assessment, implementation, marketing and consulting company, dedicated to providing trend setting, innovative solutions for our partners in the cannabis industry. Our mission is to provide comprehensive, credible, and defensible due diligence in a coordinated effort to deliver high-quality products and services that our partners can trust. In this way, we help our clients face the future with confidence.

CONTACT: Jeff Moses, j.moses@onitsciences.com

SOURCE ONIT Sciences

Related Links

https://www.onitsciences.com

