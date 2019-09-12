Onix Achieves Advanced Consulting Partner Status with AWS

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud solutions provider Onix has achieved AWS Advanced Consulting Partner status with Amazon Web Services (AWS) through its AWS Partner Network (APN) program.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is the global partner program for technology and consulting businesses that leverage Amazon Web Services to build solutions and services for customers. The APN helps companies build, market and sell their AWS offerings by providing valuable business, technical and marketing support.

Onix has been recognized by AWS for gaining the vital certifications and accreditations across its team of cloud architects and engineers, driving AWS solutions deployments — and delivering outstanding client experiences through digital transformation.

"We are super excited to achieve the AWS Advanced Consulting Partner designation," said Tony Bianco, President of Onix's Cloud Computing Practice. "Our strategic relationship with AWS enables us to deliver cloud solutions and services that continuously position our clients as differentiators leading their respective industries."

Onix works with both commercial and public sector clients beginning with their initial adoption of the public cloud and throughout their digital transformation journey.

"From day one of our partner journey, we built our AWS practice organically, starting with our exceptional team of seasoned architects, engineers and practice managers. We passed multiple daunting technical certifications to prove our expertise, and we're leveraging the breadth and depth of AWS with Onix's deep understanding of application modernization to solve customer issues. Our clients are now thriving with our innovative cloud solutions," said Onix President and CEO Tim Needles. "Onix's partnership with AWS is an investment in our clients."

About Onix

As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix has elevated businesses to the next level with consulting services, infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology. The company achieves this with solutions from such industry leaders as Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS), among others. Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to solve clients' technology pain points across numerous business sectors.

Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support. It also offers its own suite of standalone products to solve specific business challenges, including digital accessibility of websites and online documents through its Equidox brand, and cloud billing and budget management software through OnSpend.

Based in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto and Ottawa. The company also maintains a strong presence across major cities, including Atlanta, Austin, Texas, the San Francisco Bay area, Boston, Chicago and New York. Learn more at www.onixnet.com .

