Onix Achieves the Location-Based Services Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program

Google Cloud Recognizes Onix's Technical Proficiency and Proven Success in Location-Based Services

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Onix today announced that it has achieved the Location-Based Services Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program. By earning the Partner Specialization, Onix has proven its expertise and success in building customer solutions in the location-based services field using Google Cloud Platform technology.

The Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas.

Partners with this specialization have demonstrated success in building and managing applications using the best of Google Maps Platform and GCP in both web and mobile environments.

"We're thrilled to have earned the Location-Based Services Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program," said Derek Imes, Head of Geospatial at Onix. "This specialization further reflects our commitment to location-based services and delivering an outstanding client experience."

As the go-to cloud solutions provider, Onix elevates organizations to the next level of productivity, collaboration, efficiency and success. Since 1992, this technology company has used its ever-evolving expertise to solve clients' Information Age pain points. Onix creates targeted solutions with infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology, using products from such industry leaders as Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS), among others. Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support.



Onix also offers its own standalone products to solve specific business challenges. Based in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, Onix also has a Canadian office in Toronto. Learn more at www.onixnet.com .

Contact

Karen Masuga

Marketing Communications Manager

Onix Networking Corp.

216-529-3043

karenm@onixnet.com

SOURCE Onix

