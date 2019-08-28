Onix and Lucidworks Join Forces to Offer Platform-as-a-Service Search Tool

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud solutions provider Onix has teamed up with enterprise search partner Lucidworks to offer "FusionReady by Onix" -- a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) version of the popular Lucidworks Fusion product, which allows users to have a fully implemented instance up and running with minimal IT resource drain. FusionReady by Onix is hosted on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), which is known for its strength in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"FusionReady addresses the need for a better search solution for organizations that don't have the bandwidth or knowledge to tackle their own implementation," says Tim Needles, Onix President and CEO. "For those who have used Lucidworks' traditional Fusion product, we're now able to offer this same AI-based search technology hosted seamlessly with Google Cloud Platform, with the added benefit of having the Onix team there to get clients up and running every step of the way."

FusionReady by Onix is appropriate for any organization with the need for a hosted search environment, but it's particularly suited for companies seeking to increase the accuracy of their on-page internet site searches.



"Search is the best way to extract the value within structured and unstructured data. We are excited to extend Fusion's AI-powered search to all customers from Onix's managed Google Cloud Platform," says Jeff Depa, Chief Revenue Officer for Lucidworks. "This is a truly unique collaboration between leading search and cloud providers, and we'll continue to work together to ensure that best of breed solutions and expertise in search and AI are made available to an even greater audience."

FusionReady by Onix will launch in September at the 2019 ACTIVATE conference in Washington. A full deployment of FusionReady will be demonstrated during the Onix educational session at the conference on Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

About Onix

Lucidworks' first Platinum Partner and 2018 Partner of the Year recipient Onix has elevated businesses to the next level with consulting services, infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology. The company achieves this with solutions from such industry leaders as Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS), among others. Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to solve clients' technology pain points across numerous business sectors.

Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support. It also offers its own suite of standalone products to solve specific business challenges, including digital accessibility of websites and online documents through its Equidox brand, and cloud billing and budget management software through OnSpend.

Based in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto and Ottawa. Learn more at www.onixnet.com .



About Lucidworks

Lucidworks builds AI-powered search solutions for many of the world's largest brands. Fusion, Lucidworks' advanced development platform, provides the enterprise-grade capabilities needed to design, develop, and deploy intelligent search apps at any scale. Companies across all industries, from consumer retail and healthcare to insurance and financial services, rely on Lucidworks every day to power their consumer-facing and enterprise search apps. Lucidworks' investors include Top Tier Capital Partners, Shasta Ventures, Granite Ventures, Silver Lake Waterman, and Walden International. Learn more at lucidworks.com

