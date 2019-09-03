Onix Announces Amazon Web Services Coming To Cleveland To Answer Questions About The Cloud

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud solutions provider Onix and experts from Amazon Web Services (AWS) want Northeast Ohio IT professionals and business leaders to understand how cloud computing technology can change the way their organizations work.

Lakewood-based Onix is hosting " Cloud in Cleveland: What You Need to Know About AWS " on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at its Detroit Avenue headquarters. This free event offers a series of mini educational sessions that examine how AWS cloud technology can help transform the way organizations and businesses in all industries operate.

During this free event, attendees will get valuable face time with AWS and Onix cloud experts in a relaxed, informal setting. Attendees will experience firsthand the benefits of building a cloud computing strategy using the AWS platform. There also will be time for networking with reps from AWS, Onix and other Northeast Ohio IT and business professionals.

The Details...

What: Introduction to the AWS Cloud

When: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Where: Onix Headquarters, 18519 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, OH 44107

Register for this free event today.

About Onix

As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix has elevated businesses to the next level with consulting services, infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology. The company achieves this with solutions from such industry leaders as Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS), among others. Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to solve clients' technology pain points across numerous business sectors.

Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support. It also offers its own suite of standalone products to solve specific business challenges, including digital accessibility of websites and online documents through its Equidox brand, and cloud billing and budget management software through OnSpend.

Based in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto and Ottawa. Learn more at www.onixnet.com .

Contact:

Bryan Kokish

Onix

216-513-2607

bryan.kokish@onixnet.com

