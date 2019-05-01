Onix Expanding Presence In Canada

Leading Cloud Solutions Provider Planning to Open Montreal Office

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud solutions provider Onix is expanding its footprint in Canada to better serve its existing customer base as well as address growing demand for its services.

The Lakewood, Ohio-based company is planning to open an office in Montreal and continue purposely growing the staff throughout Canada to keep up with demand. Onix -- which also has offices in Toronto and Ottawa -- already has 10 employees in the greater Montreal area, all of which are bilingual or trilingual.

"Onix has had a strong presence in Canada for more than 25 years," said Tim Needles, Onix President and CEO. "We have brick-and-mortar offices in Toronto and Ottawa, and adding another office in Montreal will allow us to better serve existing and new customers."

"A real physical presence adds to our value proposition and offers our valued customers an additional layer of commitment. Customers want to know that if they have questions, they can talk to a real person in a real office."

This announcement comes less than a month after Onix received the 2018 Google Cloud North American Reseller Partner of the Year award for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem.

Onix was specifically recognized by Google for helping the City of Montreal move to the cloud from dated legacy systems by developing custom infrastructure and workplace cloud solutions. The city wanted to modernize its email to a high-performing, cost-effective, cloud-based solution for 25,000+ employees. City officials wanted to give employees an efficient, secure platform that also promoted mobility and information sharing.

Onix was founded in 1992 and has been a Google partner since 2001.

About Onix

As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix has elevated businesses to the next level with consulting services, infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology. The company achieves this with solutions from such industry leaders as Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS), among others. Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to solve clients' technology pain points across numerous business sectors.

Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support. It also offers its own suite of standalone products to solve specific business challenges, including digital accessibility of websites and online documents through its Equidox brand, and cloud billing and budget management software through OnSpend.

Based in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto and Ottawa. Learn more at https://www.onixnet.com.

Contact:

Bryan Kokish

Onix

Office: 216-529-3019

Cell: 216-513-2607

Bryan.kokish@onixnet.com

SOURCE Onix

Related Links

www.onixnet.com

