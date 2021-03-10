OnJuno Partners with Fintel Connect to Launch New Affiliate Program

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnJuno, a neobank whose mission is to create a more fair and transparent banking experience, announced it has launched its affiliate program in partnership with Fintel Connect.

Fintel Connect and OnJuno

"Fair, transparent banking is our primary mission," says Gary Chao, Operations Lead at OnJuno. "And people that want to reach their financial goals shouldn't settle for traditional savings accounts that don't yield the returns they seek. OnJuno's simple and trustworthy financial products are here to help, and by leveraging Fintel Connect's affiliate network, we can exponentially increase our reach and help more people make smarter decisions about their financial futures."

Nicky Senyard, CEO and Founder of Fintel Connect commented, "As banking increasingly shifts to digital, it's critical that banks are able to distinguish their offerings while shoring up customer trust. OnJuno differentiates itself in the category with unusually high interest rates and cash back for consumers," says Senyard. "We're excited to partner with innovative fintechs like OnJuno to help them scale through enhanced customer acquisition. At the same time, we are helping to enrich the financial well-being of the growing number of people shifting to the convenience and efficiency that digital banking offers."

Combining cashback with competitive interest rates, OnJuno is disrupting the space of digital-first banks by focusing on a gap in the market: a bank account that provides high-yields with minimal investment risk. OnJuno offers a checking account that features the highest returns on deposit in its market. Its programs feature cash back options with major retailers such as Amazon, Target, and Walmart, subscription management functionality, integrations with popular payment apps like Venmo, and contactless payment through its Instant Virtual Card.

The team is on a mission to reach as many of these customers as possible and has chosen to partner with Fintel Connect to build its reach through targeted influencers and publishers in the space.

"By leveraging Fintel Connect's affiliate network, we can exponentially increase our reach and help more people make smarter decisions about their financial futures."

– Gary Chao, Operations Lead at OnJuno

Fintel Connect's partnership with OnJuno is another step in the company's mission to help consumers find the best financial products for their needs. The affiliate channel plays a key role in the acquisition funnel, and as the only performance technology company specializing in financial services, Fintel Connect's network of publishers and influencers will play an impactful role in helping OnJuno reach the right audiences.

OnJuno's affiliate program is currently available through Fintel Connect. Publishers and influencers with US-facing audiences are invited to join its affiliate program.

About OnJuno

Backed by Sequoia, OnJuno is a flexible checking account designed to help people grow their savings and reach their financial goals faster. Their fintech is built with the intention to be a safe financial vehicle for all, without compromising on the ability to still grow their money. OnJuno encourages good financial habits with their products and help their members save more money for their long-term financial goals. Visit onjuno.com.

About Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect is a leading performance marketing company dedicated to serving the financial services and fintech space. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the team at Fintel Connect supports a wide range of tier one banks, community banks, and financial technology companies through its extensive network of publishers and fully scalable tracking and reporting technology.

Media inquiries: Please contact Julia Wild, Director Business Development, at 604-566-8020 or [email protected].

For merchants: Please visit https://fintelconnect.com/merchants.

For publishers interested in joining our network, please visit https://fintelconnect.com/publishers.

SOURCE Fintel Connect

Related Links

https://www.fintelconnect.com

