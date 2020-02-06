Onkos Surgical® announces the launch of GenVie™, a novel Magnesium Bone Scaffolding technology

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onkos Surgical® is pleased to announce the launch of GenVie™ Magnesium Bone Scaffold, a novel biologic technology that further expands Onkos' reach in complex limb salvage procedures. GenVie is the first 510(k) cleared magnesium-based bone void filler in the orthopaedic marketplace and is available via a private label distribution agreement with Bone Solutions Inc. (OsteoCrete®) announced in late 2019.

GenVie is an injectable and moldable bone void filler with a unique combination of osteoconductive and high compression strength attributes designed to assist with bone repair and regeneration. The product is intended for surgically created osseous defects or osseous defects created from traumatic injury to the bone and has a reported healing rate of 80% at twenty-six weeks in a preclinical model1.

"We are excited for the launch of GenVie as this product platform provides an extraordinary strength, resorption, and handling profile that our customers are looking for. GenVie provides an elegant solution for use in certain tumor and complex revision cases and compliments our focused and innovative portfolio," said Patrick Treacy, CEO and Co-Founder of Onkos Surgical.

Onkos continues to bring to market solutions that address the clinical challenges of complex tumor and revision surgery. The addition of GenVie complements an existing portfolio and pipeline focused on personalized surgical planning, 3D printed limb salvage offerings, and 3D patient-specific joint sparing innovation. This launch signals the first of numerous product launches planned for Onkos Surgical in 2020.

About Onkos Surgical

Based in Parsippany, N.J., Onkos Surgical is a privately held surgical oncology company founded in 2015. We believe that individuals with cancer requiring surgery deserve solutions designed specifically for them. This principle is the driving force behind our Precision Oncology initiatives. Built on a digital platform, our solutions are rooted in unmatched expertise in patient imaging analysis, personalized surgical planning, and the latest advancements in 3D printing. At Onkos, we are passionate about reducing complexity for our customers and addressing the clinical challenges associated with tumor surgery. www.onkossurgical.com

Sean P. Curry

SVP, Commercial Operations

Onkos Surgical

(973)-264-5400

scurry@onkossurgical.com

www.onkossurgical.com

1 Mary Slaughter, MT (ASCP) Pathology Laboratories, Inc, Madeleine Chagnon, D.V.M, M.S. VetPath Services, Inc., Joseph W. Carraway, D.V.M., M.S.DVM; Mark A. Shumaker, M.B.A, ILAM, LAT, Darin R. Kent, Ph.D. – NAMSA, 2007.

