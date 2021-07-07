Online Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in the US to grow by $ 91.54 Bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jul 07, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online apparel, footwear, and accessories market in the US is poised to grow by USD 91.54 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.
The report on the online apparel, footwear, and accessories market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by free shipping and hassle-free return policies.
The online apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US analysis includes the product and end-user segments. This study identifies the increasing penetration of internet and smartphones as one of the prime reasons driving the online apparel, footwear, and accessories market growth in the US during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The online apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US covers the following areas:
Online Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market in US Sizing
Online Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market in US Forecast
Online Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market in US Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Costco Wholesale Corp.
- J. C. Penney Co. Inc.
- Kohls Corp.
- Macys Inc.
- Nordstrom Inc.
- Target Corp.
- The Gap Inc.
- Transform SR Brands LLC
- Walmart Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Women and girls - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Men and boys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
