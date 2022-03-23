Online Apparel Footwear and Accessories Market size in the US to grow by USD 91.54 billion from 2021 to 2026 |Evolving Opportunities with Amazon.com Inc. & Costco Wholesale Corp | 17000+ Technavio Reports

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a free sample report now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones, availability of multiple payment options for online transactions, and the free shipping and hassle-free return policies will drive the growth of the Online Apparel Footwear And Accessories Market in the US. However, data security and privacy concerns associated with online shopping might hamper market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers, trends, and challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The online apparel footwear and accessories market in US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as an increase in R&D investments to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Gap Inc., J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Kohls Corp., Macys Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Target Corp., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Walmart Inc. etc.

Few companies with key offerings

Amazon.com Inc. - The company provides online apparel footwear and accessories such as customized hoodies, fashion socks, shirts.

Costco Wholesale Corp. - The company offers ladies joggers, Skechers shoes, pet clothing, accessories.

Gap Inc. - The company manufactures apparel footwear and accessories such as sweaters, dresses, outerwear, tees, pants, jeans, sweats.

J. C. Penney Co. Inc. - The company offers apparel footwear and accessories such as bras, sneakers, bedding.

Kohls Corp. - The company provides apparel footwear and accessories such as hoodies, sweatshirts, jeans, pants, graphic tees, coats, jackets.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the market is classified as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

By End-users, the market is classified as women and girls and men and boys.

Online Apparel Footwear And Accessories Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.91% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 91.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.37 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Gap Inc., J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Kohls Corp., Macys Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Target Corp., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Walmart Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

