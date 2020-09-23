Online Arcade Winner Winner Cashes in on Chuck E. Cheese Tickets

LAS VEGAS, Sept 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese's planned bankruptcy has parents and kids up in arms with billions of tickets being destroyed. But not to worry. Winner Winner™ Live Arcade app is allowing customers to mail in their Chuck E. Cheese tickets in exchange for tickets on the Winner Winner app. All you have to do is download the WinnerWinner.com mobile app, create a free account, and mail in their tickets to receive 1-1 ticket redemption in the Winner Winner Prize Center. In addition, anyone who exchanges tickets will also receive free tokens to play on the Winner Winner app. Look for the Play Free Until You Win promotion.

What looks like bankruptcies for Chuck E. Cheese and other land-based arcades is a silver lining for online arcade app Winner Winner. While the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered many businesses, most customers still want to play arcade games and experience the thrill of playing real live games and now can from home. While the mobile gaming industry is thriving, Winner Winner took the love of playing and controlling real live arcade machines and created the same live environment without you having to leave your home, all through 24/7 live streaming and mobile gaming.

Winner Winner is a real live 24/7 arcade app. Play REAL LIVE Claw machines, UFO machines, Prize Grabber and all other fun ticket redemption style arcade games, offering high-quality prizes and a one of a kind game experience. 100% real machines, 100% real prizes and 100% Real home delivery. And yes, all from your home and mobile device.

To exchange Chuck E. Cheese tickets, please email [email protected] and put the subject line Chuck E. Cheese in the email. Winner Winner will provide instructions on how to redeem Chuck E. Cheese tickets for Winner Winner tickets, as well as let you play their games for free until you win.

Winner Winner™ offers live-streaming games, real prizes, and most importantly, real fun! With just a few taps on the phone, users can play all of their favorite arcade games and have the prizes won shipped directly to their homes. Winner Winner is available on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices.

