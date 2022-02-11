Online Auction Market - 41% of Growth to Originate from North America |Evolving Opportunities with Auction Network & Biddingo.com | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The online auction market covers the following areas:

Online auction market - Drivers

The online auction market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies ease of bidding as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the bidding process will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the factors such as a rise in shill bidding during online auctions may impede the market growth

The shift in preference toward online auctioning from conventional auctioning has highly boosted the market. There is an ongoing shift from conventional onsite auctioning to online auctioning, owing to the latter's benefits. Online auctions are convenient for bidders in terms of time, place, and cost. Bidders can easily log into the auctioneer's website and participate in the auction, which eliminates the need for them to be physically present at the auction. Online auctioning helps in connecting sellers directly to buyers, thus eliminating the need to move goods to an auction site. Online auctions provide transparency to bidders, which helps in improving the trust among customers. Bidders can browse through the auctioning website and can gather the details about the products being auctioned. Also, they have the opportunity to research prices and the quality of products as well as compare prices through several images and videos that are available on the online auction website. Online auctions can provide professional inspection reports that detail the product's condition and features to give buyers more accurate information about it. Some online auction websites also offer a preview of the product to be auctioned weeks before the auction date, which provides potential bidders time to review the product-related reports.

Companies Mentioned

A One Salasar Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers forward auction for unused spares, batteries. It offers reverse auction for construction work, design.

Auction House UK Ltd. - The company offers online property auctions with online bidding.

Auction Network - The company offers online auctions to consumers in North America.

Auction Technology Group - The company offers auctions for agricultural machinery and classic cars through the brand proxibid. It offers an auction of industrial machinery through the brand BidSpotter.com.

Biddingo.com - The company offers online auctions for irrigation systems, harvesters in the Agricultural Equipment category. It offers an auction of storage of autos, towing in the Automotive Services Category.

Online auction market - Segmentation

The Online Auction Market is segmented by Product (Collectibles, Electronics, Artistic goods, Jewelry, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Online Auction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A One Salasar Pvt. Ltd., Auction House UK Ltd., Auction Network, Auction Technology Group, Biddingo.com, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd., Catawiki BV, eBay Inc., eBid Ltd., and Webstore.com Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

