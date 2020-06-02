Online Auction of Brewery, Kitchen Equipment and More from Thirsty Nomad Brewing Co.

ROCKINGHAM, N.C., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that Iron Horse Auction Company will be offering brewery & kitchen equipment at online auction on Monday, June 15, 2020 and begin closing at 10am.

Offered in this auction is All Brewery Equipment, Walk-In Coolers, Kitchen Equipment and Furniture. Everything is located at 4402 Stuart Andrew Blvd A, Charlotte, NC 28217

Sonny Weeks of Iron Horse states: "This auction represents the first brewery to be affected by the Covid 19 virus in the Charlotte market."

For complete information call 910.997.2248 or go to ironhorseauction.com

