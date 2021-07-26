Online Auctions from Tiger Group and Tranzon Asset Advisors Offer Foreclosed Equipment & Real Estate of Major CBD Processor in Kentucky

CADIZ, Ky., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In separate timed, online auctions scheduled for August 10, Tiger Group and Tranzon Asset Advisors are respectively offering foreclosed equipment and real estate from a major CBD processor's 86,500-square-foot hemp processing facility in Cadiz, which is part of the Clarksville, Tenn. metropolitan area.

Assets up for bid in the Tiger auction include a wide selection of processing, laboratory, material handling and facility equipment—with many items as new as 2019. Key among the assets available are:

Tiger's Aug. 10 online auction of assets from a major CBD processor's former Cadiz, Ky. facility include four 2019 Precision Extraction Solutions automated solvent evaporators. Also on Aug. 10, Tranzon Asset Advisors will be conducting an online auction of the CBD processor's Cadiz, Ky. real estate, comprised of this 86,500-sq.-ft. industrial building on a 14.5-acre site.

A complete 2019 Vulcan Drying System, purchased new for approximately $500,000 ;

; Four 2019 Precision Extraction Solutions automated solvent evaporators, purchased new for approximately $800,000 ;

; Two 2019 Merlo Telehandlers, each with 6,600 lbs. capacity;

Laboratory equipment from Shimadzu, UIC, Eden Labs , Thermo Scientific, and Cascade Sciences; and

Rotary screw air compressors from Kaesar and Quincy.

"Tiger has yet again been presented with a significant opportunity to sell vital CBD processing equipment and partner with Tranzon Fox to market a formidable piece of real estate in Kentucky," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "With the CBD market showing renewed growth, existing and new companies in this industry can find a strong selection of top-shelf equipment to build their businesses."

Recently appraised at $1.6 million, the real estate being auctioned by Tranzon Asset Advisors includes the 86,500-square-foot industrial building on an approximate 14.5-acre site that's zoned Light Industrial (I-1) and can accommodate a wide variety of commercial and industrial uses.

"The building underwent extensive renovations and upgrades in 2018 and 2019, and the site offers ample room for future expansion," said Jordan Conlee, Executive Vice President of Tranzon Asset Advisors. "Centrally located between Hopkinsville, Ky.; Ft. Campbell, Ky.; and the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, the site offers easy access to I-24 and is a short drive to Clarksville, Tenn."

Bidding on the equipment at Bidspotter is scheduled to open at 11:30 a.m.(ET) on August 3rd, and will close at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on August 10. Assets can be inspected, by appointment only, from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (ET) on August 9. To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

Those interested in the real estate can begin bidding at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on August 6th. Bidding will close at 3:00 p.m. (ET) on August 10th. The real estate will be available for public inspection at 1:00 p.m. (ET) on August 3rd. To arrange an appointment or obtain other information, please contact Jordan Conlee from Tranzon Asset Advisors, 270-304-1282, [email protected].

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908)-789-0700, or Bill Parness, [email protected]

