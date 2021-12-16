Online Baby Products Retailing Market Size to Grow by USD 12.17 Billion | Easier Payment Options to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

The easier payment options offered by online retailing is one of the key drivers impacting the market positively during the forecast period. Easy accessibility and hassle-free online payments and customer confidence on online payments, 24/7 customer support, easy refunding policies, and lower prices are some key factors that back online sales of baby products. Online retailers provide several payment options, such as credit cards, e-wallets, COD (cash-on-delivery), Internet banking, and cash-on-order. They are also trying to enhance their market shares by offering secure payment gateways and thereby building customer trust. The availability of fast, secure, and cheap technology has helped many new players enter the e-commerce market, making it highly competitive and price-effective.

Market Challenge

An increase in the availability of counterfeit products will challenge market growth. Counterfeit products are fraudulently produced and mislabeled with popular brand names. These practices affect the profitability and brand image of the original vendors and consumer confidence. The prices of these products are also lower than the original products. Counterfeit products are mainly available in developing countries like India and China, with China being one of the largest exporters. In developing countries, people prefer comparing prices and end up buying products with lower prices. Counterfeit products also harm the brand image of established companies. These factors hinder the growth of the online baby products retailing market during the forecast period.

Key Market Segment Analysis

The online baby products retailing market report is segmented by Product (Baby toys, Baby gear, Baby apparel, Baby diaper products, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Baby toys product segment led the market share in 2020 and the segment will continue to dominate the market growth throughout the forecast period. The high demand for educational toys is also likely to drive the sales of this segment. Moreover, the sales of baby toys are high during occasions and festivals because of the heavy discounts available online. One of the benefits of online baby toy retailing is that consumers can order products from remote distributors or sellers. In case they receive damaged or counterfeit products, they can return the product to the seller.

APAC will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising fertility rates, increasing penetration of the Internet, surge in disposable income, and the influx of international brands are accelerating the online baby products retailing market growth in APAC. China and India will emerge as the key markets of online baby products retailing in the region. E-commerce giants including Amazon and Alibaba are focusing on reaching out the larger target audience in these emerging economies to strengthen their overall market share.

Online Baby Products Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 12.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baby Earth, Babydash Sdn Bhd, Babyshop Group, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., eBay Inc., J Sainsbury Plc, JustKidding General Trading (L.L.C.), and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

