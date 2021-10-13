Online Baby Products Retailing Market Size to Increase by USD 12.17 Bn | Market Share, Drivers, Trends, and Forecast | Technavio

Oct 13, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Baby Products Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the online baby products retailing market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 12.17 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increase in internet penetration and online availability of baby care products and rise in disposable income and growing urbanization are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the availability of counterfeit products might limit the market growth.
The online baby products retailing market report is segmented by product (baby toys, baby gear, baby apparel, baby diaper products, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). In terms of geography, 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China is the key market for online baby products retailing in APAC.
Companies mentioned with their Offerings
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of baby products through their retail online platforms such as water bottles, strollers, walkers and carriers, wet wipes, feeding supplies, and others.
- Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers a variety of baby products through their online retail platforms such as babys clothing sets, cloth diapers, sleeping bags and togs, and others.
- Baby Earth
- Babydash Sdn Bhd
- Babyshop Group
Online Baby Products Retailing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 12.17 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.12
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baby Earth, Babydash Sdn Bhd, Babyshop Group, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., eBay Inc., J Sainsbury Plc, JustKidding General Trading (L.L.C.), and The Walt Disney Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
