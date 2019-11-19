Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com Announces 30 Lowest Out-of-State Tuition Colleges and Universities for 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com has released a ranking of the 30 Lowest Out-of-State Tuition Colleges and Universities for 2020, which provides readers with a list of the best colleges and universities offering low tuition to non-resident students.

Many students don't apply to schools outside of their home state because the expense is often so much greater. This is because residents pay taxes that are utilized by public and private schools throughout the state, so education is lower for these applicants. However, there are opportunities available for students to travel the country and find somewhere new if they know what to look for! There are many colleges and universities in the United States that understand the plight of the out-of-state applicant and provide low non-resident tuition or the same tuition for all students.

According to lead researcher and writer, Rowan Jones, "There are numerous schools in America that seek to provide a cost-effective option for all applicants and students. Many schools provide the same rates for all, while others have a significantly reduced out-of-state tuition compared to many other schools. Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com has found only the best options for students looking for these kinds of tuition opportunities."

The thirty schools provided on this ranking have campuses throughout the entirety of America, which gives students the chance to attend school across the country if they'd like to. Each school provides a tuition breakdown on the Costs and Expenses section of their webpage, but students will find sufficient descriptions of housing and meal costs with Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com, as well as a brief accounting of the school itself.

Below you will find the schools that have made the 30 Lowest Out-of-State Tuition Colleges and Universities for 2020:

Allen University – Columbia, SC

Dakota State University – Madison, SD

Alice Lloyd College – Pippa Passes, KY

Dickinson State University – Dickinson, ND

Henderson State University – Arkadelphia, AR

Northern State University – Aberdeen, SD

New Mexico Highlands University – Las Vegas, NM

LeMoyne-Owen College – Memphis, TN

Mayville State University – Mayville, ND

Thomas Edison State University – Trenton, NJ

West Texas A&M University – Canyon, TX

Rust College – Holly Springs, MS

Harris-Stowe State University – St. Louis, MN

Bellevue University – Bellevue, NE

Central State University – Wilberforce, OH

Wayne State College – Wayne, NE

Granite State College – Concord, NH

Mississippi Valley State University – Itta Bena, MS

Bemidji State University – Bemidji, MN

Oklahoma Panhandle State University – Goodwell, OK

Carolina Christian College – Winston-Salem, NC

Minot State University – Minot, ND

Chadron State College – Chadron, NE

Delta State University – Cleveland, MS

Southwest Minnesota State University – Marshall, MN

Alcorn State University – Lorman, MS

University of Texas of the Permian Basin – Odessa, TX

Peru State College – Peru, NE

Panola College – Carthage, TX

Mid-South Christian College – Memphis, TN

Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com is an online web publication that is committed to enhancing the information available to students when choosing an academic institution. For more information on the criteria utilized by the researcher/writers in the composition of this ranking, please visit the article via the website.

