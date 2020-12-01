Online Betting Entertainment and Technology Company Appoints Dennis Drazin to Board of Directors

Dennis Drazin joins PlayUp Global Board

2019 Sports Betting Hall of Famer

Further Strengthens PlayUp US team

SYDNEY, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayUp is pleased to announce that Industry Legend and Hall of Famer Dennis Drazin has joined the PlayUp Board.

Mr Drazin was recently appointed to the Board and will work directly with PlayUp CEO-USA Dr. Laila Mintas. Together they will help drive the USA business and support the company with its global growth strategy.

Mr Drazin is the Chairman and CEO of Darby Development LLC, the operator of the largest Racetrack in New Jersey (Monmouth Park). The track made history when it took the first legal sports wager by Governor Phil Murphy on 14 June 2018. For decades, he has been an advisor to the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association and became Chairman of the New Jersey Racing Commission in 2009.

Mr Drazin also masterminded the repeal of PASPA which led to the legalization of sports betting across the USA. For his personal achievements, he was inducted into the Sports Betting Hall of Fame in 2019. He is principal of law firm Drazin and Warshaw, a well-recognized global expert and a leading voice in the racing and gambling industry.

Mr Drazin said: "I am very excited to join PlayUp and look forward to utilizing my many years of experience and industry leadership to develop and expand PlayUp's extensive strategy as they look to grow their USA and Global presence in online betting."

Daniel Simic, Global CEO of PlayUp, said, "Dennis is a well-recognized figure in the USA Betting industry and will add enormous experience to our Board. I look forward to working with him and Laila as we expand our global footprint."

Mr Simic also added, "Significant progress has been made to introduce fixed-odds horse racing in the USA and what better person to have on our board than the man helping to currently oversee the pilot program."

Dr Mintas added, "I have known Dennis for many years and I am very delighted to have him joining PlayUp´s Board of Directors. He has an unmatched level of experience and knowledge in the key areas of our business and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to grow our presence in the US and globally."

About PlayUp

PlayUp is a Premium Betting Entertainment and Technology Group that enriches the lives of people through entertaining, rewarding and responsible online betting. We develop innovative and great online betting technologies in-house to power our brand and deliver world-class user experiences. Our energies are focused on fulfilling the needs of dedicated and passionate users who seek a deeper connection to the games they play.

Today, we successfully operate and power a highly scalable and robust, cloud-based online betting platform that is innovative and unifies the world's favourite betting products including Fixed Odds Sports Betting, Fixed-Odds Racing (Horses and Greyhounds), Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) and Esports. Additionally, we also host Australia's largest and indeed some of the globe's largest prize pools in DFS, a competitive format of peer-to-peer betting.

We hold betting licences in multiple jurisdictions and currently operate in Australia, USA and India. Australia is currently our biggest market, where we are the largest and most recognised DFS provider in the country and one of the fastest growing fixed-odds providers. In the USA, we have secured licensing and access to the nascent online sports betting market with imminent launch into multiple states.

