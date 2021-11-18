Online Bidding Platforms to Exhibit Stellar Growth of 16.3% Through 2031

As per stats, around 4.8 billion were using the Internet in 2021, and this is almost 60% of the total world population. Most Internet users are using mobile devices to go online at least some of the time. Due to growing use of social media platforms, the market for online bidding platforms will see high growth over the forecast period.

The market is evolving at a fast pace, and partnerships, investments, and product launches are ongoing.

In September 2021 , Sacramento Kings announced a multi-year partnership with I Got It, a marketplace and bidding technology, to serve as the team's auction platform.

In September 2019 , AppLovin, a comprehensive mobile gaming platform, announced the launch of MAX, an unbiased real-time in-app bidding solution.

In March 2019 , Teikametrics, a leading retail optimization platform (ROP) that helps brands and sellers optimize Amazon advertising campaigns, announced the launch of its new hourly bidding solution for its best-in-class software-as-a-service (SaaS) product - Teikametrics Flywheel.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By solution, the online bidding software segment is anticipated to account for a leading share during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to expand at a robust CAGR of 14.7% through 2031.

By enterprise size, demand from small & mid-sized organizations is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2021 to 2031, while large organizations are currently dominating the market share.

Adoption of online bidding platforms by the real estate sector is expected to rise at a high pace. Demand from this segment will increase at a CAGR of 22.7% through 2031.

Europe is expected to lead the market followed by North America , in 2021. South Asia & Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market over the coming years.

The market in Japan is expected to progress at a CAGR of 8.6% through 2031.

is expected to progress at a CAGR of 8.6% through 2031. In the U.K., sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of close to 17.6% over the next ten years.

"Internet users are increasingly watching online content on computers, smartphones, and laptops, and spending more time surfing on the Internet. This is further encouraging online bidding platform providers to invest in video ads for targeting this audience," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Increase in Number of Repetitive Buyers and Sellers on Online Bidding Platforms

Online bidding platforms offer crazy deals to attract bidders or sellers. After grabbing a good deal at any online bidding platform, the bidder comes back to hunt for more. Also, a seller who skipped attractive deals before sticks around for trying his luck again. In addition, if anybody offers a smooth and hassle-free transaction, there is an advantage for both, the buyer and seller.

Moreover, a good number of repetitive buyers and sellers refer their colleagues, relatives, and friends due to an intuitive experience. On the back of these factors, the online bidding platform market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the next ten years.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research's report on the online bidding platform industry research is segmented into three major sections – solution (online bidding software (marketplace bidding platforms and direct bidding platforms) and services (design & integration services, catalog management services, and support & maintenance services)), enterprise size (small & mid-sized organizations and large organizations), industry (media and entertainment, government & non-profit, healthcare & medical, retail & e-Commerce, real estate, travel and luxury, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate the lucrative opportunities in the market.

