Online Blockchain plc: Umbria DeFi Launches Airdrop Bounty Program to Reward Social Media Marketers

LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decentralised Finance (DeFi) protocol Umbria has initiated the first phase of its bounty program.

Umbria - https://umbria.network/- is inviting crypto enthusiasts with social media flair to spread the word about the project's upcoming Airdrop and earn $UMBR in return. By performing specific social media tasks, participants will be rewarded with varying amounts of Umbria protocol's governance token (currently traded on Uniswap).

Anyone creating approved content relating to the Umbria Airdrop such as YouTube videos, blog posts and infographics or raising awareness on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Quora, LinkedIn, TikTok, Bitcointalk or Reddit will be paid in UMBR. The full details and list of social media activities and bounty available can be viewed here.

To claim the rewards for completing an Airdrop-specific bounty task, proof should be submitted to the bounty-program channel of Umbria's Discord. Once verified, participants will receive Umbria through the Polygon sidechain directly into their Metamask[1] wallet. 10,000 UMBR has been allocated for this initial part of the bounty program.

Umbria, whose governance utility token UMBR can be bought, swapped and added to liquidity pools on Uniswap, recently took the snapshot for its first Airdrop, which will take place on April 2nd: Umbria DeFi Platform Announces First Airdrop of its UMBR Token

The next snapshot (snapshot of the ledger to determine existing UMBR holders) for the second airdrop will take place on April 15th .

Users who hold 100 UMBR will receive a portion of 33.4% of the 100,000 UMBR airdrop allocation relative to the total amount of tokens held by the community on the 15th May

Umbria holders who provide liquidity to the UMBR-ETH LP pool in Uniswap will receive a portion of 66.6% of the 100,000 UMBR airdrop relative to the total amount of LP tokens held by the community on the 15th May

"We want the community to spread the word, engage and interact with the brand and earn Umbria," said Oscar Chambers, co-founder and co-lead developer of Umbria. "We've seen a lot of interest surrounding the first airdrop and the project in general and want to organically build on this and get more people involved and reaping the benefits."

If you are interested in becoming an official Umbria Ambassador and earning additional UMBR please get in touch at [email protected] using the subject 'Brand Ambassador' in your email.

About Umbria

https://umbria.network/

Umbria is a decentralized protocol, which enables DeFi (Decentralised Finance) applications on the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to demystify and simplify DeFi and get people earning income on their crypto. On the Umbria network, anyone will gain access to a developing suite of services created by smart contracts.

You can buy UMBR on UniSwap and add liquidity to earn fees. A user of Umbria will soon be able to swap tokens and earn interest on their cryptocurrency positions on the Umbria website with other facilities coming online (via developers and community initiatives) which will utilise the Umbria protocol and its utility token. One of the initial features of Umbria is that it will allow users to deposit cryptocurrency as liquidity in AMM (automated market making) pools to earn fees from token swapping and earn additional Umbria as an incentive for providing liquidity. The Umbria governance token will also allow users in the network to take control over decision-making and have voting power over the development of Umbria's protocol.

UK-publicly listed Online Blockchain plc (LSE:OBC) is acting as Umbria's coordinator, administrator and advisor.

[1] Participants will need to have a Metamask wallet in order to receive their Umbria tokens.

