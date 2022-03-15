Online Children's And Maternity Apparel Market in MENA to Grow by USD 1.38 bn | Technavio

Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA: Driver

The increasing product awareness is one of the key factors driving the growth of the online children's and maternity apparel market in MENA. Maternity wear is an emerging segment in the apparel market. The increase in product awareness among women has encouraged online retailers to start selling maternity apparel. Television advertisements, digital and social media advertisements, and other sources of information create awareness among women, which has influenced the purchasing decisions of women. Companies also advertise with the help of maternity modeling to create a better connection with pregnant women. Many brands sell maternity wear through the online platform as the customers are well-versed with new technologies and digital platform usage. These factors drive the growth of online shopping among customers.

Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA: Challenge

The high overhead costs for online retailers will challenge the online children's and maternity apparel market in MENA during the forecast period. Online retailers face logistics management-related issues such as lack of proper postal addresses and logistical complications such as delayed delivery of products and unorganized routing. Hence, online retailers face high overhead costs, which lowers their profit margins. The lack of quality delivery services also hinders the company's brand image among customers, which lowers the customer base. International online retailers from the US and Europe also incur significant losses owing to these problems. Online retailers recruit more field workers for effective delivery services, which results in additional labor costs and is paid from their profits, thereby lowering their profit margins.

Online Children's And Maternity Apparel Market In MENA: Some Key Vendors and their Offerings

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers maternity wear such as plus-size dresses, skirts, casual dresses, training, and jogging wear.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers children's wear and maternity nursing wear such as plus-size dresses, skirts, and casual dresses.

Carters Inc. - The company offers baby dresses, toddlers, fun bodysuits, and accessories.

eBay Inc. - The company offers maternity wear such as casual dresses, skirts, dungaree maternity dresses, and pregnant women's one-shoulder dresses.

Jumia Technologies AG - The company offers maternity wear such as maternity pants, maternity jeans, maternity shorts, and maternity clothes lot size large.

Online Children's And Maternity Apparel Market In MENA: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the online children's and maternity apparel market in MENA by price (mass-category, mid-range category, premium category, and ultra-premium category), application (children apparel and maternity apparel), geography (Saudi Arabia, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), UAE, Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran), and Rest of MEA), and age group (infants, toddlers, rest of the children, and maternity).

Saudi Arabia led the online children's and maternity apparel market in MENA in 2021, followed by Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), UAE, Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran), and Rest of MEA respectively.

Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market Scope in MENA Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.93% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.30 Regional analysis MENA Performing market contribution Rest of MEA at 42% Key consumer countries Rest of MEA, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), UAE, Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran), and Algeria Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Carters Inc., eBay Inc., Jumia Technologies AG, Namshi General Trading LLC, Next Plc, Nike Inc., PUNTO FA SL, and The Gap Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Internet and direct marketing retail

2.2.1 Input

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Children apparel

Maternity apparel

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Children apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Children apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3.1 Tops

5.3.2 Bottoms

5.3.3 Dresses

5.3.4 Others

Exhibit 18: Children apparel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Maternity apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Maternity apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4.1 Tops

5.4.2 Bottoms

5.4.3 Innerwear and intimate wear

5.4.4 Dresses

5.4.5 Others

Exhibit 20: Maternity apparel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Price

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Mass-category

Mid-range category

Premium category

Ultra-premium category

Exhibit 22: Price - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Price

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Price

6.3 Mass-category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Mass-category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Mass-category - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Mid-range category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Mid-range category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Mid-range category - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Premium category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Premium category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Premium category - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Ultra-premium category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Ultra-premium category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Ultra-premium category - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Price

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Price

7. Market Segmentation by Age group

7.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Toddlers

Infants

Rest of the children

Maternity

Exhibit 33: Age group - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Age group

Exhibit 34: Comparison by Age group

7.3 Toddlers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: Toddlers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.3.1 Toddler boys

7.3.2 Toddler girls

Exhibit 36: Toddlers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Infants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: Infants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.4.1 Baby boy

7.4.2 Baby girl

Exhibit 38: Infants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Rest of the children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: Rest of the children- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.5.1 Boys

7.5.2 Girls

Exhibit 40: Rest of the children - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 41: Maternity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: Maternity - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Market opportunity by Age group

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by Age group

8. Customer landscape

8.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 44: Customer landscape

9. Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 45: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 46: Geographic comparison

9.3 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 47: Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.4 Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 49: Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 50: Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.5 UAE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 51: UAE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: UAE - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.6 Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 53: Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 54: Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.7 Rest of MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 55: Rest of MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

9.7.1 Algeria

9.7.2 Israel

Exhibit 56: Rest of MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 57: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.1.1 Increasing product awareness

10.1.2 Rise in growth opportunities in developing markets

10.1.3 Growth of e-commerce industry

10.2 Market challenges

10.2.1 High overhead costs for online retailers

10.2.2 Lack of advertising, marketing, and promotional campaigns

10.2.3 Order or size mismatch, poor customer care service, and return policy

Exhibit 58: Impact of drivers and challenges

10.3 Market trends

10.3.1 Increasing demand for eco-friendly, high-quality, comfortable, and stylish maternity clothing

10.3.2 Availability of top brands online and preference for omnichannel retail

10.3.3 Product differentiation and personalization

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

