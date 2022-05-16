Online Classified Ad Platform Market - 34% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Horizontal Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |Technavio

Online Classified Ad Platform Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the online classified ad platform market by Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

The online classified ad platform market share growth by the horizontal segment will be significant for revenue generation. As the horizontal model focuses on a wide range and categories of products and services, it does not completely cover all the varieties of products under a single category. The horizontal model is highly popular among users, as it allows users to post as many ads as possible for free. This model covers most of the categories of products and services that include electronics, automobiles, and others. Thus, these factors of the horizontal model will drive the online classified ad platform market growth during the forecast period.

Online Classified Ad Platform Market: Growth in mobile classified advertising to drive growth

The key drivers supporting the online classified ad platform market growth is the growth in mobile classified advertising. Digital media advertising on mobile devices offers a better return on investment (ROI) compared with desktop computers. Digital ads are more effective when the user is connected with several social media platforms. A large number of classified ad platforms use social media platforms to publicize their websites, as it helps them to gain maximum attention in a short span of time. The increasing penetration of smartphones worldwide has driven the increase of mobile classified advertising. Mobile internet advertising can host a variety of advertisements such as mobile videos and in-app advertisements via different platforms, which increase their outreach. Thus, the increasing number of smartphone and tablet users worldwide will drive the online classified ad platform market growth during the forecast period.

Online Classified Ad Platform Market: Key online classified advertising platform market trend

The key online classified advertising platform market trend fueling the market growth is the growing popularity of real-time bidding (RTB). RTB allows advertisers to bid for online inventory on online classified ad platforms that best fit their buyer profile.RTB is the leading type of programmatic advertising, which has an auction environment provided by advertising exchanges or marketplaces. These marketplaces are useful for predicting audience response to calculate the floor price for advertising in a specific inventory. Supporting platforms such as supply-side platforms (SSPs), demand-side platforms (DSPs), and ad exchanges are involved in the RTB process. For instance, Smaato, Inc., offers Smaato's RTB Ad Exchange, which can connect more than 90,000 mobile apps with 260 mobile DSPs and 190 ad networks. The entire bidding process through this platform takes place in 200 milliseconds. This factor will drive the online classified advertising platform market growth during the forecast period.

The online ad spending market share is expected to increase by USD 241.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.98%. Download a sample now!

Online Classified Ad Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 16.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.96 Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Craigslist Inc., Cracker classified, eBay Inc., Free classified, Geebo Inc., Hagen Software Inc., Hoobly classifieds, Kugli.com, Locanto, Oodle Holdings LLC, Prosus NV, Publishing Properties Ltd., Quikr India Pvt. Ltd., recycler.com, SaleSpider Media Inc., Softfornet Solutions Ltd., TROVIT SEARCH S.L.U, USNetAds LLC, and Wantedwants.com Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Business Segment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Business Segment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market Segmentation by Business Segment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Market Segmentation by Business Segment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

5.3 Horizontal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Horizontal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Horizontal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Horizontal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Horizontal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Vertical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Vertical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Vertical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Vertical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Vertical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Craigslist Inc.

Exhibit 89: Craigslist Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Craigslist Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Craigslist Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Cracker classified

Exhibit 92: Cracker classified - Overview



Exhibit 93: Cracker classified - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Cracker classified - Key offerings

10.5 eBay Inc.

Exhibit 95: eBay Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: eBay Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: eBay Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 98: eBay Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: eBay Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Kugli.com

Exhibit 100: Kugli.com - Overview



Exhibit 101: Kugli.com - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Kugli.com - Key offerings

10.7 Locanto

Exhibit 103: Locanto - Overview



Exhibit 104: Locanto - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Locanto - Key offerings

10.8 Oodle Holdings LLC

Exhibit 106: Oodle Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 107: Oodle Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Oodle Holdings LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Prosus NV

Exhibit 109: Prosus NV - Overview



Exhibit 110: Prosus NV - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Prosus NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Prosus NV - Segment focus

10.10 Publishing Properties Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Publishing Properties Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Publishing Properties Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Publishing Properties Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 recycler.com

Exhibit 116: recycler.com - Overview



Exhibit 117: recycler.com - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: recycler.com - Key offerings

10.12 Softfornet Solutions Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Softfornet Solutions Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Softfornet Solutions Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Softfornet Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

