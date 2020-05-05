Online Clothing Rental Industry Outlook, 2020-2025 Featuring Company Profiles of Clothing Rental, Dress & Go, Rent It Bae, Glam Corner, Gwynnie Bee, and More

DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Clothing Rental Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online clothing rental market reached a value of US$ 1.26 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 2.08 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.7% during 2020-2025.



The thriving online retail industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. Furthermore, rising urban population with higher fashion consciousness is also contributing to the increasing service demand. There is an emerging trend of wearing designer apparel without actually owning them, especially among millennials, to keep up with the ever-changing fashion trends.

Additionally, increasing awareness regarding sustainable clothing and positive environmental effects of sharing and reusing apparels is another factor favoring the market growth. Sustainability approaches, such as reusing pre-owned apparel, utilizing minimal plastic packaging, efficiently using recyclable, renewable and production resources such as, power, water and other materials are increasingly being preferred, which in turn, is contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, with an increasing emphasis on sharing instead of owning, online clothing rental services enable the brand- and price-conscious consumers to try a wide variety of outfits without purchasing them.



Other factors, including increasing adoption of subscription-based models, rising internet penetration rates and inflating disposable income levels, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Clothing Rental, Dress & Go, Rent it Bae, Glam Corner Pty Ltd, Gwynnie Bee, Le Tote, Rent The Runway Inc., StyleLend, etc.



