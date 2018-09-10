Online Community Launched to Serve 57 Million VBOs

SEATTLE, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet pioneer and award-winning entrepreneur Tom Poole today announced the launch of VBO Nation (vbonation.com).

VBO's (Virtual Business Owners) are growing at three times the rate of new jobs. It is projected that by the year 2027 VBOs will outnumber the traditional workforce. Sometimes referred to as freelancers, consultants, and 1099'ers, VBOs are redefining how people make a living. VBOs contribute an estimated $1.4 Trillion to the U.S. Economy.

According to founder and CEO Poole, VBOs have three things in common, "1) they don't have any employees, 2) they don't have an office or retail location, 3) they don't have outside investors."

VBO Nation provides the tools and resources necessary to succeed as a VBO while connecting them to other professionals who are on a similar path. While there has been an increase in individuals choosing to leave the traditional workplace, a sense of community can be difficult to replace.

Having founded two venture capital-backed startups, Poole shares that while VC backed companies certainly have a place in this world, VBO companies embrace an entirely different strategy. According to Poole, "These are individuals that want to embrace a lifestyle career. Being a VBO allows them to set their own hours, decide the prices for their products and services, and lead a balanced life."

VBO Nation (vbonation.com) offers a 90 Day Quickstart Training Program, online forums and groups, business directory listings, deep resources and peer-to-peer communications with fellow VBO's. A veteran of two successful online communities, Poole shares that there are tens of millions of VBO's and that number is exploding.

About VBO Nation: Based in Seattle, VBO Nation is an online community supporting Virtual Business Owners. Built by VBOs for VBOs, the community provides resources, online training, advocacy and peer-to-peer networking opportunities for Virtual Business Owners.

