Online CRE Auction Platform, RealINSIGHT Marketplace, Has A Fresh New Look

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a new year, comes a fresh new look! RealINSIGHT Marketplace is pleased to announce the release of its enhanced website and new features that demonstrate our commitment to best-in-class technology. By providing the best user experience RealINSIGHT Marketplace continues to lead the industry.

These enhancements include:

A more simplified design, improving the overall user experience, that provides visitors the ease of access and engagement they've come to expect.

New advanced dashboards that centralize data, give great visibility, and provide increased insight into every transaction.

By increasing the visual display of data, we have made it easier for customers to review transaction activity in real time.



Seller and Broker Dashboards now feature more detail on investor engagement, marketing activity, and provide centralized discussions for enhanced collaboration.

New Buyer, Seller, and Broker pages provide detailed information on our services and how we help our customers accomplish their goals. These pages clearly outline the benefits and advantages of using the fastest growing commercial real estate auction platform.

"RealINSIGHT Marketplace continues make significant investments in technology to enable our clients to have all the necessary information at their fingertips. Our continued improvements to the platform increase transparency, access to data, and ease of use. By committing to our customer's needs, we have solidified our position as the fastest growing, preeminent platform for CRE transactions. And we are just getting started…"

-Eric Rusk, Chief Technology Officer, RealINSIGHT Marketplace

You can view our new site at https://www.rimarketplace.com. You can also contact the RealINSIGHT Marketplace team for more details. Phone: 800.915.7015 – Email: info@rimarketplace.com.

About RealINSIGHT Marketplace:

RealINSIGHT Marketplace is the preeminent platform for CRE transactions, bringing Buyers, Sellers, and Brokers together to efficiently list, market, and close deals. Marketplace allows local, national, and international investors the opportunity to easily review and bid on commercial real estate assets throughout the country. The sales platform is managed by a dedicated team of commercial real estate experts with over $11B in online real estate sales. RealINSIGHT Marketplace has completed over $2.7B transactions since its inception in early 2017.

SOURCE RealINSIGHT Marketplace

