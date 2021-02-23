Online Custom Framing Company Frame It Easy Awarded for Advanced Manufacturing Process

DERBY, Conn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frame It Easy has been named the Advanced Manufacturing category winner in the 2020 Marcum Tech Top 40 awards program recognizing the fastest growing technology and life sciences companies in Connecticut.

Custom frames by Frame It Easy. Gallery wall made with Frame It Easy custom frames. Photo by Lindsay Salazar Photography.

Frame It Easy is a technology-driven e-commerce company with double-digit growth that makes the process of custom picture framing easy, fast, and affordable. Frame It Easy uses proprietary know-how and streamlined manufacturing processes — along with Made In America materials — to produce high-volume, on-demand art and picture frames, custom packaged and ready to ship anywhere in the United States. Innovation and adaptability are at the core of their business practice, and they're continuously working to reframe the current market by offering a custom solution — applicable for both individuals and businesses — that is truly unbeatable in price, speed, and user experience.

Their easy-to-use frame designer takes all of the guesswork out of designing a frame tailored specifically to your needs, and their state-of-the-art equipment allows them to quickly and efficiently deliver a custom product at an extremely affordable price (without sacrificing quality). Most sizes will cost around half of other online shops, and around a quarter of what local shops or craft chains would charge.

Everything is made & assembled in their Connecticut facility to reach your doorstep fast and expertly packaged. Every order's box is as custom as the frames inside for the safest, most efficient shipping, and all of the packaging materials — from the corrugated cardboard to the plastic security straps — are recyclable as part of their commitment to sustainability .

"The Marcum Tech Top 40 program is dedicated to showcasing Connecticut companies that have persevered against tremendous odds not only to achieve truly impressive growth but to become exemplars for other tech companies seeking models of success. We congratulate Frame It Easy for its remarkable accomplishments and wish the company every continued success as it continues to make its mark on the Connecticut technology sector," said Michael K. Brooder, CPA, managing partner of Marcum's Hartford, Connecticut, office and national leader of the Firm's Technology & Life Sciences practice.

The Marcum Tech Top 40 recognizes technology and life sciences companies with at least $3 million in annual revenue and a four-year record of growth, in six industry sectors. Both privately held and publicly traded companies are eligible.

About Frame It Easy

Frame It Easy is the easiest, most affordable solution to framing all your special art & memories. Simply upload a digital photo or enter your art's size, choose your style(s), and they'll send a custom made frame right to your door — at a price that can't be beat! All their frames are American made with high quality materials, custom packaging , and sustainable business practices . Visit www.frameiteasy.com for more information about how Frame It Easy can help with all of your framing needs.

CONTACT:

