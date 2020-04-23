Online Dating Market Opportunity Assessment 2020-2024: Changing Perception of Online Dating, Delayed Marriages Among the Youth

DUBLIN, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Dating Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online dating market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is expected to augment even further during the forecast period (2020-2024). The market is expected to be driven by various growth-enhancing factors such as rising internet penetration, increasing smartphone penetration, rising single adults population, changing perception of online dating, etc.



However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are online dating scams and less acceptance in developing economies. Moreover, the market growth would be bolstered by various market trends like growth in blockchain technology, rising use of big data and increasing adoption among the older generation.



The major players dominating the online dating market are Match Group, Inc., Spark Networks SE, ProSiebenSat.1 Group (eHarmony) and Bumble. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.



Scope of the Report



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the online dating market including a detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the global online dating market by value, by volume and includes segment analysis as well. The report also provides detailed analysis of the online dating market value and volume for the following regions: Asia, Europe, Northern America, Latin America/ Caribbean, Oceania and Africa.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global online dating market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Online Dating: An Overview

2.1.1 Online Dating Business Models

2.2 Advantages of Online Dating

2.3 Disadvantages of Online Dating

2.4 Online Dating Segmentation: An Overview

2.4.1 Online Dating Segmentation by Purpose

2.4.2 Online Dating Segmentation by Channels, Devices and Revenue Models



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Online Dating Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Online Dating Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Online Dating Market Value by Region (Asia, Europe, Northern America, Latin America/Caribbean, Oceania and Africa)

3.1.3 Global Online Dating Market by Volume

3.1.4 Global Online Dating Market Volume by Segments (paying users and non-paying users)

3.1.5 Global Online Dating Market Volume by Region (Asia, Europe, Northern America, Latin America/Caribbean, Oceania and Africa)

3.2 Global Online Dating Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume

3.2.2 Global Non-Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Online Dating Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Online Dating Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Online Dating Market Value by Region (China and Asia (excluding China))

4.1.3 China Online Dating Market by Value

4.1.4 Asia (Excluding China) Online Dating Market by Value

4.1.5 Asia Online Dating Market by Volume

4.1.6 Asia Online Dating Market Volume by Segments (paying users and non-paying users)

4.1.7 Asia Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume

4.1.8 Asia Non-Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume

4.2 Europe Online Dating Market: An Analysis

4.3 Northern America Online Dating Market: An Analysis

4.4 Latin America/Caribbean Online Dating Market: An Analysis

4.5 Oceania Online Dating Market: An Analysis

4.6 Africa Online Dating Market: An Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Internet Penetration

5.1.2 Increasing Smartphone Penetration

5.1.3 Rising Single Adult Population

5.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.5 Changing Perception of Online Dating

5.1.6 Delayed Marriages among the Youth

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Online Dating Scams

5.2.2 Less Acceptance in Developing Economies

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Use of Blockchain Technology

5.3.2 Growing Use of Big Data

5.3.3 Rising Adoption among Older Generation



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Online Dating Market Players: Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Online Dating Market Players by Revenue Share

6.3 Global Online Dating Market Players by Download Share



7. Company Profiles

(Business & Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

7.1 Match Group, Inc.

7.2 Spark Networks SE

7.3 ProSiebenSat.1 Group (eHarmony)

7.4 Bumble



